Israel must end airstrikes undermining efforts for Syrian unity: Türkiye

ANKARA
Israel must end its airstrikes, which are undermining efforts for Syrian unity and territorial integrity, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Öncü Keçeli noted that the global community, particularly regional countries, has a responsibility to contribute to the establishment of security and stability in Syria.

“We are fully confident that the acts of violence in southern Syria will be brought to an end through dialogue and common sense between the Syrian government and local elements in the region, and those responsible for these events will be brought to justice,” Keceli added.

He also highlighted that Türkiye will continue to support efforts for peace among all components of Syrian society.

