Island on Konya’s Beyşehir Lake on sale

KONYA
Çeçen Island, nestled on the Türkiye's largest freshwater body, Beyşehir Lake, in the central Anatolian province of Konya, is now on the market, with an asking price of $9 per square meter.

This development comes after the island owner reached an agreement with a real estate firm to sell the inherited property.

The island, extending over a total area of 550 acres, has been valued at around 165 million Turkish Liras for sale, according to Ali Navruz, the headman of the Gölkaşı neighborhood, to which the island is affiliated.

Navruz claimed that some aspirants visited the island recently though the parties possibly could not reach an agreement on the sales process.

Navruz mentioned that they use their own rafts and boats, capable of transporting up to 10 tons of cargo, to access the island. He also noted that several other islands are connected to the neighborhood.

Emerging as one of the most in-demand islands, the 2-kilometer-long rectangular Çeçen Island boasts a picturesque vista of the lake and Anamas Mountain, making it ideal for both agriculture and animal husbandry.

The island is located approximately 2 kilometers from Gölkaşı, with small cattle and agricultural machinery also being transported there by rafts.

“It's thrilling to sell an island in Konya. This is unlike anywhere else in the city. This island is the only one up for sale,” said Samet Ok, the proprietor of the real estate firm handling the island's sale.

There is a heavy demand, Ok noted, as scores of interested parties, particularly investors, are traveling to the area to undertake field study on the property.

Noting that the island's scenic attractiveness is what draws visitors in, Ok emphasized that they continue to wait for the right client.

