Islamic world should unite amid regional crises: Erdoğan

Islamic world should unite amid regional crises: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Islamic world should unite amid regional crises: Erdoğan

The Islamic world should leave differences and competition behind, especially amid growing instability due to ongoing wars and armed conflicts in the region, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has urged.

 

“We all need to do our part to put out this fire before it spreads further and prevent more lives from being lost. I must particularly emphasize this point: As Muslims, we need to prevent competition and disagreements from weakening us,” Erdoğan said at an event in the Turkish capital on March 16.

 

Erdoğan referred to ongoing Israeli incursions into Gaza and the U.S.-Israel war against Iran that has already spread to the Gulf countries and the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage for oil and food products to the world markets.

 

“Starting from our immediate surroundings, many parts of our region and our shared cultural geography are unfortunately struggling with wars, crises, and suffering today,” the president said, stressing that tens of thousands of civilians, including children, were killed as a result of these crises.

 

Urging that the Islamic world is passing through dire straits due to geopolitical developments, Erdoğan called on the Muslim countries “to set aside the debates that have been going on for centuries, to resolve them later during this critical period of trial.”

 

The Islamic world should support one another, heal each other’s wounds, the president said, “We must make solidarity and common sense prevail, especially during this time.”

 

Erdoğan also recalled that much of today’s suffering stems from the Western world’s policies in the aftermath of World War I.

 

“We must all remember this: If we allow the dirty and bloody scenarios written a century ago to be staged again today, neither we nor those who willingly or unwillingly participate in this game will ever be able to bear the consequences,” the president said.

 

He reiterated that the unity among the Muslims is a must to prevent further bloodshed in the region and expressed his wish that a climate of peace will soon be built in the region.

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