Iraq moves to introduce compulsory military service amid regional tensions

BAGHDAD

Iraq has taken a key step toward introducing compulsory military service, as parliament completed the first reading of a long-debated draft law on April 19 amid rising regional tensions.

The proposal, first introduced in 2021 but delayed by political disputes, has returned to the agenda with 66 articles outlining the framework for mandatory service. The session was attended by 198 lawmakers, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) boycotted the vote.

Under the draft, men aged 18 to 35 would be subject to conscription, with service lasting between three and 18 months depending on educational background. Salaries for conscripts would be set below those of volunteer soldiers.

The law also stipulates penalties for draft evasion, including prison sentences, fines of up to 2 million Iraqi dinars and potential travel bans. Only sons in their families would be exempt.

The proposal has faced opposition from several political blocs, including the KDP and the State of Law Coalition. KDP lawmaker Zirek Zebari said the legislation would not be implemented in the Kurdistan Regional Government if passed.

The renewed push comes as Iraq faces heightened security concerns following escalating regional conflict between U.S., Israel and Iran, including increased strikes targeting Iran-backed groups and military activity along its borders. During the Middle East war, Iran also repeatedly struck Iranian Kurdish groups in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, which hosts camps and bases belonging to several exiled rebel groups.

Officials view the measure as part of broader efforts to restructure and strengthen the Iraqi armed forces after conscription was suspended in 2003.