Iranian, Turkish interior ministers meet in Tehran

  • October 21 2021 08:55:41

Iranian, Turkish interior ministers meet in Tehran

TEHRAN
Iranian, Turkish interior ministers meet in Tehran

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi hosted his Turkish counterpart Süleyman Soylu in the capital Tehran on Oct. 20. 

In a statement following a bilateral meeting, Soylu wished Vahidi all the best in his new office.

"To date, we have had very successful cooperation on various issues," he said, adding many problems were solved.

Hailing the cooperation between the two countries, Soylu said: "We acted like members of a single country in our cooperation at the border, counter-terrorism efforts, fight against drug smuggling, and cross-border organized crime. Our collaboration is not diplomatic cooperation, it is a fraternity."

After the meeting between the delegations, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding regarding cooperation in the field of security.

The deal aims to increase and develop security cooperation between the two countries. It foresees the prevention of all kinds of terrorist and illegal acts concerning the two countries, especially in the border regions, and the mutual development of all kinds of law enforcement activities.

Turkey and Iran seek to achieve the desired results in operational workforce capability and share knowledge and experience more rapidly via the agreement.

Soylu said that they evaluated the problems the Muslim community faces and underscored their responsibilities about this issue.

Vahidi, who assumed office on Aug. 25, was the defense minister under former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, having held the post from 2009 until 2013.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Hospitals not overwhelmed by rising cases, says minister

Hospitals not overwhelmed by rising cases, says minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish singer reveals she was Israeli army deserter

    Turkish singer reveals she was Israeli army deserter

  2. NASA sends quote by Nobel-winning Turkish author into space  

    NASA sends quote by Nobel-winning Turkish author into space  

  3. Ministry sends 12-rule booklet to taxi drivers across country

    Ministry sends 12-rule booklet to taxi drivers across country

  4. New Power Map of the World Was Discussed in TRT World Forum 2021

    New Power Map of the World Was Discussed in TRT World Forum 2021

  5. Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

    Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar
Recommended
Turkish, Libyan officials discuss strengthening bilateral relations

Turkish, Libyan officials discuss strengthening bilateral relations
Turkish parliament ratifies extension of troops deployment in Africa

Turkish parliament ratifies extension of troops deployment in Africa
Turkey-Nigeria to deepen bilateral cooperation: Erdoğan

Turkey-Nigeria to deepen bilateral cooperation: Erdoğan
Senate committee backs Bidens nominee for ambassador to Turkey

Senate committee backs Biden's nominee for ambassador to Turkey
Turkey criticizes EU report on membership

Turkey criticizes EU report on membership
US consulting with Turkey on resolving F-35 row: State Department

US consulting with Turkey on resolving F-35 row: State Department
WORLD Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for an inclusive government

Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for an inclusive government

Russia hosted talks on Afghanistan on Oct. 20 involving senior representatives of the Taliban and neighboring nations, a round of diplomacy that underlined Moscow’s clout in Central Asia.

ECONOMY Turkey receives 136,600+ trademark applications in 9 months

Turkey receives 136,600+ trademark applications in 9 months

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TurkPatent) received 136,619 trademark applications in the first three quarters of 2021, according to official figures released on Oct. 20. 
SPORTS Fenebahçe seeks first win on European stage

Fenebahçe seeks first win on European stage

Two Turkish clubs in the Europa League, Fenebhaçe and Galatasaray, will be on the pitch on Oct. 21 with different targets.