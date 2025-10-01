Iranian director Jafar Panahi defies censors again with new film

PARIS

Iranian director Jafar Panahi, whose latest film won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival, told AFP that he will continue to defy his country’s censors, regardless of the risk of returning to prison.

His new film, “It Was Just an Accident,” released internationally today, follows the story of five Iranians confronting a man who could be their former jailor. The film, firmly grounded in contemporary Iranian society, also explores universal themes such as the impact of state repression, the role of violence, and questions of forgiveness.

Speaking to AFP in Paris, Panahi discussed how his films are received in Iran and shared details about his future projects. He explained that after returning to Tehran airport following the Cannes festival, he was greeted not only by colleagues from the film industry but also by ordinary families and relatives of political prisoners.

Despite this support, the government attempted to dismiss his achievement, claiming that his film had no value and suggesting he only won the Palme d’Or due to pressure from foreign intelligence agencies such as the CIA — a standard response to films that challenge the country’s censorship laws.

When asked if he had encountered problems since the festival, Panahi said he had not. On the government’s reaction to his critical work, he noted that restrictions such as banning him from traveling abroad for 15 years or sending him back to prison have limits. “All these measures have their limits. If they could have done something, they would have,” he said. Panahi, now 65, emphasized that he has never submitted to censorship and has no intention of doing so.

Panahi continues to work on new films, although the process is more complicated now due to constant travel and daily responsibilities. “Last week I was in South Korea, then Spain, and after that I returned,” he said.

He is developing a war-themed project he has been working on for five years. The screenplay is complete, but production has been delayed due to the need for resources. He continues to revise the script, feeling that the current climate of global conflict makes this type of film particularly necessary.