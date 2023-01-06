Iran releases star actor Alidoosti on bail

Iran releases star actor Alidoosti on bail

TEHRAN
Iran releases star actor Alidoosti on bail

Iranian authorities released star actor Taraneh Alidoosti on bail on Jan. 4 after holding her for almost three weeks over her support for the protest movement, her lawyer said.

Alidoosti is one of Iranian cinema’s most acclaimed stars, winning international renown for performances in award-winning films by director Asghar Farhadi, including the Oscar-winning 2016 movie “The Salesman.”

Her detention had prompted an outcry in the film industry and amplified concern about the authorities’ crackdown on more than three months of protests that has seen thousands arrested.

“My client was released on bail today,” lawyer Zahra Minooee told the ISNA news agency.

Images published by Iranian media, including the Shargh newspaper, showed her walking free from Tehran’s Evin prison clutching flowers and notably not wearing the Islamic headscarf, in apparent defiance of Iran’s strict dress laws.

Leading figures from the Iranian film industry still inside the country turned out to welcome her, including directors Mani Haghighi and Saeed Roustayi, the images showed.

Other pictures of her being driven away in a car showed her sticking out her tongue and flashing a ‘V’ for victory sign.

“Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti released after three weeks in detention: what joy and relief!” tweeted the Cannes Film Festival. “Let’s stay involved!” it added.

British actor of Iranian origin Nazanin Boniadi praised Alidoosti for appearing “courageously also without mandatory hijab in the photos after her release.”

Alidoosti, 38, was arrested on Dec. 17 after making a string of social media posts supporting the protest movement, including removing her headscarf and condemning the execution of protesters.

Over 600 artists worldwide, including actors Kate Winslet and Mark Rylance and director Pedro Almodovar, had signed an open letter calling for her release.

Her arrest “was a warning to public figures in Iran as part of the Iranian regime’s brutal crackdown on the nationwide Woman, Life, Freedom protests,” said the petition, published on the Instagram page of Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo.

womens rights,

WORLD In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row
LATEST NEWS

  1. In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

    In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

  2. US House adjourns with no new speaker for third day

    US House adjourns with no new speaker for third day

  3. Israeli, Palestinian envoys spar at UN over Al-Aqsa visit

    Israeli, Palestinian envoys spar at UN over Al-Aqsa visit

  4. US changes to Türkiye's preferred spelling at ally's request

    US changes to Türkiye's preferred spelling at ally's request

  5. Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine, Kiev won't take part

    Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine, Kiev won't take part
Recommended
Hittite history to open to the world with digital library

Hittite history to open to the world with digital library
A grumpy Tom Hanks stars in ‘A Man Called Otto’

A grumpy Tom Hanks stars in ‘A Man Called Otto’
UK, Greece close to agreeing deal to return Parthenon Marbles

UK, Greece close to agreeing deal to return Parthenon Marbles
Fears for French baguettes as power prices burn bakers

Fears for French baguettes as power prices burn bakers
UK’s only panda pair to return to China

UK’s only panda pair to return to China
‘Romeo and Juliet’ child actors sue over 1968 nude scene

‘Romeo and Juliet’ child actors sue over 1968 nude scene

WORLD In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

Prince Harry says his brother William physically attacked him during a ferocious argument — one of many startling allegations in a new memoir that includes revelations about the estranged royal's drug-taking, first sexual encounter and role in killing people during his military service in Afghanistan.

ECONOMY Automotive industry targets $34 billion in exports this year

Automotive industry targets $34 billion in exports this year

Türkiye’s automotive industry aims to generate $34 billion in export revenues this year, the Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB) has said.
SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.