Iran-Israel war could have 'harmful' migration impact on Europe, Erdoğan warns

ANKARA

The Iran-Israel air war could spark a surge in migration that could harm Europe and the region, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned Friday.

Israel, saying Iran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon, launched a massive wave of strikes a week ago, triggering an immediate retaliation.

"The spiral of violence triggered by Israel's attacks could harm the region and Europe in terms of migration and the possibility of nuclear leakage," his office quoted him as saying in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Erdoğan said the solution to the nuclear disagreements with Iran was "through negotiations". He said the violence had "raised the threat to regional security to the highest level" and Türkiye was "making efforts to end the conflict".

Despite the escalating confrontation, a Turkish defense ministry source said Thursday there had been "no increase" in numbers crossing from Iran.

The Turkish authorities have not released any figures.

AFP correspondents at the main Kapikoy border crossing near the eastern Turkish city of Van reported seeing several hundred people crossing in both directions, with a customs official saying the numbers were "nothing unusual".

During a visit to the frontier on Wednesday, Defense Minister Yaşar Gler said "security measures at our borders have been increased".