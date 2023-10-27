Iran bans 12 actresses over hijab violations

Iran bans 12 actresses over hijab violations

TEHRAN
Iran bans 12 actresses over hijab violations

 

Iranian authorities have banned a dozen women actors from working for failing to observe the Islamic republic's strict dress code which includes mandatory headscarves, an official said on Oct. 25.

"Those who do not follow the law, will not be allowed to work," Iran's Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting.

On Oct. 24, Iranian media reported that a dozen actresses who were found to be violating the hijab law - among them Taraneh Alidoosti, Katayoun Riahi and Fatemeh Motamed-Aria - "will not be allowed to play roles in movies."

Alidoosti and Riahi were among the public figures who were briefly detained during last year's widespread protests over the death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini.

Amini had previously been arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women. Her death triggered months-long demonstrations which the authorities labelled as "riots" fomented by foreign governments.

Iranian authorities have banned a dozen women actors from working for failing to observe the Islamic republic’s strict dress code which includes mandatory headscarves, an official said on Oct. 25.

“Those who do not follow the law, will not be allowed to work,” Iran’s Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting.

On Oct. 24, Iranian media reported that a dozen actresses who were found to be violating the hijab law — among them Taraneh Alidoosti, Katayoun Riahi and Fatemeh Motamed-Aria — “will not be allowed to play roles in movies.”

Alidoosti and Riahi were among the public figures who were briefly detained during last year’s widespread protests in the country over the death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini.

Taraneh Alidoosti is among the actresses who were found to be violating the hijab law and will not be allowed to play roles in movies.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Envoys extend warm wishes to Türkiye on its centenary

    Envoys extend warm wishes to Türkiye on its centenary

  2. Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

    Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

  3. Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

    Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

  4. Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

    Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

  5. 'Many more to die' from Gaza siege, UN warns on day 21 of war

    'Many more to die' from Gaza siege, UN warns on day 21 of war
Recommended
Türkiye’s culinary and cultural heritage available on Google

Türkiye’s culinary and cultural heritage available on Google
NY museum pulls human remains from display

NY museum pulls human remains from display
Opera diva Maria Callas museum opens

Opera diva Maria Callas museum opens
Istanbul Book Fair to mark republic’s centennial

Istanbul Book Fair to mark republic’s centennial
Iraq dig unearths 2,700-year-old winged sculpture largely intact

Iraq dig unearths 2,700-year-old winged sculpture largely intact
Atatürk Mansion ready for 100th anniversary

Atatürk Mansion ready for 100th anniversary
WORLD Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Survivors of the Category 5 storm that killed at least 27 people and devastated Mexico’s resort city of Acapulco are getting desperate amid a slow government response, worrying that the focus will remain on repairing infrastructure for the city’s economic engine of tourism instead of helping the neediest.
ECONOMY Concerns over new economic program misplaced: Şimşek

Concerns over new economic program misplaced: Şimşek

Concerns about Türkiye’s economic program are misplaced, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, reiterating that the economic team has the backing of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.