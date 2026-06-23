Investment and Finance Office officials visit China

Investment and Finance Office officials visit China

BEIJING  
Investment and Finance Office officials visit China

 

Celebrating 20 years of operations, Türkiye’s Investment and Finance Office sent a delegation to China to engage with local investors and industrialists.

A delegation led by Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, president of the Investment and Finance Office, held a series of engagements in Beijing.

The delegation met representatives of Chinese companies operating in various sectors at a meeting jointly organized with the Silk Road Fund, which aims to expand investments in countries participating in China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Recalling that Türkiye lifted visa requirements earlier this year for Chinese citizens traveling to the country for up to 90 days, Dağlıoğlu said the number of Chinese visitors arriving in Türkiye increased by 37 percent year-on-year in the first months of the year.

He stated that he believes the increase in visits will enable the two countries to better understand each other and explore new opportunities for cooperation.

Dağlıoğlu also noted that the leaders of both countries believe in the importance of conducting trade in local currencies. Within the framework of this vision, and in line with an agreement reached by the central banks of the two countries, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has been authorized to carry out currency swap transactions in Türkiye, he said.

“This would facilitate the further advancement of economic relations between the two countries,” he added.

Dağlıoğlu invited all Chinese companies to explore and take advantage of investment opportunities in Türkiye.

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