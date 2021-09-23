Int'l community should continue to interact with Taliban: Turkish FM

ANKARA

The international community should continue to engage with Afghanistan, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Sept. 22.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his counterparts exchanged opinions on irregular migration and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as part of a virtual G20 foreign ministers meeting hosted by the Italian chair of the intergovernmental forum.

Turkey's ambassador to Afghanistan and the Taliban's acting foreign affairs minister held talks earlier in the day on humanitarian aid, health, Afghan refugees and students.

​​​​​​​Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Amir Khan Muttaqi asked Turkish envoy Cihad Erginay to complete Ankara’s projects in Afghanistan, emphasizing the desire to maintain relations and cooperation.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan after taking Kabul on Aug. 15, forcing President Ashraf Ghani and other top officials to leave the country.

The unexpected power grab triggered a rush to flee Afghanistan, including civilians who assisted foreign soldiers or groups and now fear the Taliban’s retribution. ​​​​​​​