Int’l business expo in Istanbul aims for $1 billion trade volume

ISTANBUL

This week’s international Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MÜSİAD) Trade Expo 2024 in Istanbul will target $1 billion in trade volume through business-to-business (B2B) meetings, according to the Turkish group.

The MÜSİAD Expo 2024 will bring together businesspeople and investors from 88 countries, with attendees from over 300 participating firms operating in 24 different sectors forging new collaborations on Nov. 26-29.

The event will include a G20 panel, a diplomatic missions session, the Türkiye-Iraq Business Forum and MÜSİAD’s own networking program.

The last day of the event will be allocated to B2B meetings with international procurement delegations, country presentations, special programs and the signing of memorandums of understanding.

MÜSİAD head Mahmut Asmalı said in a statement that the event will boost Türkiye’s global trade potential, building bridges by hosting businesspeople from worldwide for the 20th time in the event’s history, with more than 500 foreign procurement delegations attending the expo.

Asmalı said this year’s B2B meetings will strengthen export connections as the event aims to reach $1 billion in trade in sectors ranging from textile to the defense industry and from food to the construction sector.

A delegation of 300 people from Algeria and two large delegations from Iraq and the United Kingdom will be at the event to hold bilateral business meetings, as well as another large group from Malaysia, he said.