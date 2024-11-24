Int’l business expo in Istanbul aims for $1 billion trade volume

ISTANBUL
This week’s international Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MÜSİAD) Trade Expo 2024 in Istanbul will target $1 billion in trade volume through business-to-business (B2B) meetings, according to the Turkish group.

The MÜSİAD Expo 2024 will bring together businesspeople and investors from 88 countries, with attendees from over 300 participating firms operating in 24 different sectors forging new collaborations on Nov. 26-29.

The event will include a G20 panel, a diplomatic missions session, the Türkiye-Iraq Business Forum and MÜSİAD’s own networking program.

The last day of the event will be allocated to B2B meetings with international procurement delegations, country presentations, special programs and the signing of memorandums of understanding.

MÜSİAD head Mahmut Asmalı said in a statement that the event will boost Türkiye’s global trade potential, building bridges by hosting businesspeople from worldwide for the 20th time in the event’s history, with more than 500 foreign procurement delegations attending the expo.

Asmalı said this year’s B2B meetings will strengthen export connections as the event aims to reach $1 billion in trade in sectors ranging from textile to the defense industry and from food to the construction sector.

A delegation of 300 people from Algeria and two large delegations from Iraq and the United Kingdom will be at the event to hold bilateral business meetings, as well as another large group from Malaysia, he said.

Violence against women 'betrayal of humanity': Erdoğan
WORLD Türkiye priceless contributor to NATO: Rutte

Türkiye priceless contributor to NATO: Rutte

In a growingly unpredictable world, Türkiye’s contribution to the collective security of NATO is invaluable, the chief of the alliance, Mark Rutte said, in his first visit to Ankara after taking office.

ECONOMY Oil production in Gabar expected to reach 70,000 barrels

Oil production in Gabar expected to reach 70,000 barrels

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced plans to increase oil production in the Gabar Mountain region of Şırnak to 70,000 barrels per day by the end of the year.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
