Int’l Adana Theater Festival opens on April 1

ADANA
The State Theaters-Sabancı 24th International Adana Theater Festival, organized in collaboration with the Sabancı Foundation and the General Directorate of State Theaters, will kick off on April 1.

As part of the Turkish Cultural Road Festival, the event will take place until April 27. On the opening day, a parade will be held in the Seyhan district, starting in front of Hayriye Kemal Kusun Primary School on Ziyapaşa Boulevard and ending at Uğur Mumcu Square.

Following the parade, the Dutch “Close Act Theater” will perform at the square.

After the events at Uğur Mumcu Square, an official opening ceremony will be held at a hotel in the city.

State theaters from Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, Antalya, Bursa, Adana, Kayseri, Konya, Diyarbakır, Sivas, Trabzon and Van, along with Kocaeli City Theater and several private theater companies, will stage various productions.

International theater groups from the Netherlands, France, Georgia, Germany, Poland, Spain, Kazakhstan and Brazil will also present their performances to theater enthusiasts.

In addition to numerous theater performances, the festival will feature workshops on playwriting, Karagöz shadow puppetry, magic hats and painting activities for children.

