International artists gather at Mount Nemrut

International artists gather at Mount Nemrut

ADIYAMAN
International artists gather at Mount Nemrut

Mount Nemrut, located in the Kahta district of Adıyaman and known as one of the best places to watch sunrise and sunset, has started welcoming visitors once again following the reopening of roads.

Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, the mountain was inaccessible due to heavy snowfall during winter.

After the roads were cleared, the colossal statues belonging to the Kingdom of Commagene, situated at an altitude of 2,206 meters, began receiving visitors once more. With access restored, the archaeological site has officially opened its new tourism season.

Accompanied by archaeologist and tour guide İbrahim Sarısu, a group of artists, writers and painters from countries including Russia, China, Moldova, Tatarstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Lithuania, Belarus, Italy and Mali stated that they would carry out extensive activities to promote Nemrut and Mesopotamia internationally.

Russian writer and documentary filmmaker Maksim Gaubets, who has authored nine books on ancient architecture, said that Russians and people from Russian-speaking countries would begin visiting Mesopotamia.

“Starting from Nemrut, they will come to see Upper Mesopotamia, known as the cradle of history. Many Russians are unaware of this heritage. Following our books, documentaries, publications and exhibitions, there will be strong interest. I consider myself Mesopotamian because civilization began its journey from here,” he said.

Painter and organizer Aygül Okutan from Tatarstan also noted that their team has held exhibitions in various countries to promote Mesopotamia internationally. “The Nemrut statues have attracted great attention. Our work continues, and we would like to exhibit Commagene artifacts created by our artists in Adıyaman,” she said.

 

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