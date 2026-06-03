Lively seeks legal fees, damages from Baldoni

Lively seeks legal fees, damages from Baldoni

NEW YORK
Lively seeks legal fees, damages from Baldoni

Attorneys for U.S. actress Blake Lively were back in front of a New York judge on June 1 to demand legal fees and damages from “It Ends with Us” co-star Justin Baldoni, after a settlement was reached last month in their years-long legal battle.


The 38-year-old actress’ legal team argued that the defamation lawsuit brought against her by Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, was a retaliatory move prohibited by California law.


Lively filed her first complaint against Baldoni in December 2024 alleging the actor, who also directed the film, had spoken inappropriately about his sex life and sought to alter the film to include sex scenes that were not in the script.


The actress, who came to fame on the television series “Gossip Girl,” said Baldoni orchestrated a PR and social media campaign to ruin Lively’s reputation.


Baldoni and his studio Wayfarer had countersued Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds with claims of extortion and defamation but a judge dismissed those claims last year.


Wayfarer previously insisted that neither the studio, its executives, nor its PR team did anything to retaliate against Lively.


The federal judge handling the case, Lewis Liman, also dismissed some of Lively’s claims, but upheld her allegations of retaliation.


The full terms of the out-of-court settlement reached between the two parties have not been publicly disclosed.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump to attend most important NATO summit in Türkiye: Rubio

Trump to attend 'most important' NATO summit in Türkiye: Rubio
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump to attend 'most important' NATO summit in Türkiye: Rubio

    Trump to attend 'most important' NATO summit in Türkiye: Rubio

  2. YSK says it lacks authority to review CHP convention ruling

    YSK says it lacks authority to review CHP convention ruling

  3. Erdoğan says Türkiye energy hub in region

    Erdoğan says Türkiye energy hub in region

  4. Türkiye, Armenia business leaders meet in Kars amid normalization efforts

    Türkiye, Armenia business leaders meet in Kars amid normalization efforts

  5. Voters to elect local officials in six new towns

    Voters to elect local officials in six new towns
Recommended
Donated antiques on display at Atatürk Congress Museum

Donated antiques on display at Atatürk Congress Museum
Hollywood honors Marilyn Monroe, 100 years on

Hollywood honors Marilyn Monroe, 100 years on
Turkish photographer wins at National Geographic contest

Turkish photographer wins at National Geographic contest
Young dancers shine at Int’l Istanbul Ballet Competition

Young dancers shine at Int’l Istanbul Ballet Competition
Fans furious at Travis Scott’s 20-minute Istanbul debut set

Fans furious at Travis Scott’s 20-minute Istanbul debut set
Historic Ottoman pavilion set for reconstruction in Istanbul

Historic Ottoman pavilion set for reconstruction in Istanbul
WORLD Trump-backed Colombia candidate vows closer US ties

Trump-backed Colombia candidate vows closer US ties

Colombia’s hard-right presidential frontrunner on June 2 promised much closer ties with the United States after receiving the backing of President Donald Trump.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims to boost trade with France to $30 billion by 2030

Türkiye aims to boost trade with France to $30 billion by 2030

Türkiye and France aim to increase their bilateral trade volume to $30 billion by 2030, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has announced.
SPORTS Türkiyes national team arrives in US for FIFA World Cup

Türkiye's national team arrives in US for FIFA World Cup

 Türkiye's national football team arrived in the US on Tuesday as preparations intensify for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
﻿