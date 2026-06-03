Turkish photographer wins at National Geographic contest

LONDON

The results of the 13th annual 2026 Travel Photographer of the Year competition, organized by National Geographic Traveller (UK), have been announced.

A jury comprising professional photographers and art directors selected the winning entries in eight categories open to both amateur and professional photographers.



Turkish photographer Nurettin Boydak was awarded first place in the People category for his photograph of Eid prayers taken in the Ethiopian city of Harar.



Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Boydak said the scene deeply impressed him when he captured the image and that he wanted to draw attention to the cultural diversity of Muslim societies.



He noted that the colorful traditional clothing worn by thousands of women gathered for Eid prayers created a powerful visual atmosphere.



“At first glance, the image resembles a colorful mosaic or woven textile,” Boydak said.



“For me, this photograph is not only aesthetically powerful but also a meaningful scene that demonstrates how rich, colorful and culturally diverse the Muslim world is. Today, Islam is often represented through a single, uniform perception, but the reality we encounter in the field is very different. What I witnessed in Harar on that Eid morning showed how faith is intertwined with color, culture and social unity.”



The aerial photograph highlights a mosaic-like pattern formed by the traditional and brightly colored garments worn by thousands of women attending Eid prayers.



Commenting on the winning image, the jury described it as “an incredible photograph that initially gives the impression of looking at a colorful piece of fabric or carpet before revealing its true nature.”



In the competition’s other categories, Edward Hasler, Somdutt Prasad, Vaishu Gomthy Alwarappan, Felix Belloin, Zaeem Jafri, James Campbell and Ben Pipe were also recognized with awards. Boydak’s winning photograph, along with the other prize-winning entries, will be displayed at the Granary Square outdoor gallery in London’s King’s Cross district through July 12.