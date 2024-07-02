Interest in public beaches surges

ISTANBUL

With the cost of private beach facilities continuing to rise, more and more families are opting for public beaches, spurred by ongoing efforts to promote and expand them.

The trend is evident in locations like Kilyos, where Istanbulites often set up chairs, tables and tents to enjoy the seaside and take a refreshing dip in cooling waters.

Contrary to the crowding on public beaches, private beaches with entrance fees averaging 500 Turkish lira per person remained noticeably empty.

Abdullah Özyurt, a frequent visitor to the public beach in Kilyos, shared his experience: “The weather is very nice today, the sand is warm. We were here during the holiday. Now is the best time. We usually come to Kilyos to swim. We often come to the public beach; it is better and there is a large area.”

Özyurt highlighted the stark difference in cost, noting, “The prices of private beaches rise from 400 to 600 liras. There are at least four people in a car. It is heavy for the citizens to pay these prices.”

Hatice Özyurt echoed similar sentiments. “It is a little wavy today, it was also wavy the last time we came. It was very crowded during the Eid. We come here every two or three days. We bring food from home and also have breakfast here. We want to spend the whole day.”

Islam Duran, another beachgoer, expressed concerns about cleanliness. “I was disturbed about the garbage on the beach. We decided to take a stroll with our friends. It is beautiful but the pollution is very intense.”

The shift toward public beaches is part of a broader initiative by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry. Minister Mehmet Özhaseki recently announced a new project aimed at increasing public access to beaches. Within the scope of the project, structures and illegal businesses occupying beaches will be removed. Demolitions have already began during the Eid holiday. In addition, he noted that new public beaches will be opening soon.