'Inside Out 2' posts smashing debut at box office

'Inside Out 2' posts smashing debut at box office

LOS ANGELES
Inside Out 2 posts smashing debut at box office

The coming-of-age movie "Inside Out 2" debuted atop the North American box office, raking in a whopping $155 million with its animated tale of teen angst, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on June 16.

"This is a sensational opening by Pixar's own exceptional standard for a follow-up sequel," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

The movie snatched first place away from the Will Smith action comedy "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," which debuted at the top of the charts last week. This time in second place, it took in another $33 million for a total of $112 million in two weeks.

Sony's fourth instalment of the series is a major step in Smith's career rehabilitation after he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in 2022, a sign that audiences are ready to welcome him back.

Jumping up two spots from last week to third place was 20th Century's action sci-fi "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" with $5.2 million in revenue in the Friday to Sunday period.

Fourth place went to Sony's family-friendly "The Garfield Movie," starring Chris Pratt as the lazy, lasagna-loving feline, which took in $5 million in ticket sales.

The Warner Bros horror film "The Watchers" slipped one spot to fifth place as it earned $3.7 million in sales.

Rounding out the top 10 were "If" ($3.5 million), "Furiosa: a Mad Max Saga" ($2.4 million), "The Fall Guy" ($1.5 million), "The Strangers: Chapter 1" ($760,000) and "Tuesday" ($292,000).

inside out 2, cinema,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid
LATEST NEWS

  1. 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

    22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

  2. Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

    Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

  3. Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  4. Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

    Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

  5. Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha

    Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha
Recommended
UNESCO excursions kick off in Ankara

UNESCO excursions kick off in Ankara
The high-tech art lab hidden underneath Paris

The high-tech art lab hidden underneath Paris
Rod Stewart booed at German concert for Ukraine support

Rod Stewart booed at German concert for Ukraine support
Outsiders, Stereophonic top Tony Awards

'Outsiders,' 'Stereophonic' top Tony Awards
Murakami happy with first animated adaptation of his short stories

Murakami happy with first animated adaptation of his short stories
Iranians seek guidance from ancient poetry of Hafez

Iranians seek guidance from ancient poetry of Hafez
WORLD Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

An Israeli intelligence brief prepared weeks before Hamas's Oct. 7 attack had warned military officials of the Palestinian group's preparations for an assault, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.
ECONOMY Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Janille Williams wants to buy a house someday, but first, he has to pay down tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt.
SPORTS Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday.
﻿