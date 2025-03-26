IMF, Argentina in advanced talks over new loan program

WASHINGTON
A protester holds up a chainsaw, a symbol President Javier Milei adopted to represent his drive to shrink the government, during protests calling for higher pensions for retirees in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

The IMF and Argentina are in advanced talks on a new loan agreement, a Fund official said, as President Javier Milei continues his shock therapy approach to economic reforms.

"Discussions on a new Fund-supported program are advanced, and as part of our routine internal processes, Fund staff is engaging with the Executive Board," an International Monetary Fund official said in a statement.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not provide further details on the nature of the talks between IMF staff and the executive board, which represents the interests of member states.

The IMF's statement follows a vote in Argentina's Congress last week which gave Milei the green light to negotiate a new IMF loan agreement, on top of the $44 billion Buenos Aires already owes the lender.

Milei asked lawmakers on March 11 to approve a new 10-year loan to boost the central bank's foreign currency reserves and cover looming debt payments.

Under a 2021 law, Argentina's president must seek authorization from both houses of Congress to request money from the IMF, but needs support from only one to go ahead with the loan.

Bloomberg News previously reported that IMF would meet with the executive board this week to discuss a new four-year loan program for Argentina worth close to $20 billion, adding that the final amount could still change.

 

