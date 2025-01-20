İmamoğlu faces probe over prosecutor comments

ISTANBUL
Authorities have launched an investigation into Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu over remarks he made about Istanbul's chief public prosecutor, Akın Gürlek.

The charges include allegations of "threat" and "targeting people fighting terrorism."

İmamoğlu, a mayor from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), denied the accusations.

"There is not a single word of threat in my speech. I have never threatened anyone, especially not their family or children, and I never will," İmamoğlu said on X.

"Every word I used was a demand for impartial law for everyone’s children and future in this country. I stand by my word. Justice for everyone, always."

The investigation stems from his comments at a Jan. 20 panel, where he criticized legal actions against CHP youth branch leader Cem Aydın.

"Your aim is to intimidate the people. The chief prosecutor, I am telling you..." İmamoğlu said in his speech. "We will uproot the mind that governs you from the minds of this nation to save even your children from these treatments. We will uproot it so that no one will come to your children's doorstep."

Aydın was accused of “insulting a public official” and “targeting people fighting terrorism” over a social media post about Gürlek. He was later released under a travel ban and required to sign a statement three days a week.

A video shared by the youth branch on Jan. 19 included comments from CHP leader Özgür Özel, who referred to Gürlek as a “mobile guillotine” following the arrest of Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer.

İmamoğlu was previously sentenced to two years and seven months in prison on charges of insulting members of Türkiye’s Supreme Election Council (YSK). The Court of Appeals will review the ruling.

He also faces charges of tender rigging during his tenure as mayor of the Beylikdüzü district in a case that could potentially result in a seven-year prison sentence.

