İmamoğlu confident ahead of polls, dismisses 'plan B'

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, seeking reelection under the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) banner, has expressed confidence in his victory, stating that he has no backup plan in the event of a loss.

"I have no plan B; it's not my style. I am not a politician who will make a career plan on failure," he asserted during a gathering with a group of journalists on March 3.

His remarks were a response to suggestions that he was considering forming a new party in the event of an electoral loss.

"I hope that there is no one in the party voicing the claim that I will fail and form another party. Whoever says this is expressing their own state of mind. I am not like that," he clarified.

Regarding the recent comments from Meral Akşener, the leader of the İYİ (Good) Party, which had previously supported İmamoğlu in the 2019 elections but is now fielding its own candidates in key battlegrounds, İmamoğlu maintained, "Our relationship with Akşener stands where Akşener left it. The situation is no different for me."

In the upcoming elections slated for March 31, the incumbent mayor faces competition from Murat Kurum, the candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)-led alliance, as well as candidates from other opposition parties such as the İYİ Party, the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), the New Welfare Party (YRP) and the Victory Party.

Addressing supporters at a rally in Avcılar, İmamoğlu promised to extend the subway network to Beylikdüzü, Avcılar, Küçükçekmece, Büyükçekmece and Başakşehir districts. "We will weave the region with iron nets," he said.