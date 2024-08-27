Ikea testing online second-hand furniture marketplace

Ikea testing online second-hand furniture marketplace

STOCKHOLM
Ikea testing online second-hand furniture marketplace

Swedish flatpack furniture retailer Ikea has launched an online marketplace for its second-hand furniture, enabling customers to sell directly to each other.

"We are testing a digital second-hand marketplace in Oslo and Madrid to help customers connect, buy, and sell preowned Ikea items between each other," Tolga Oncu, head of retail at Ikea Retail told AFP, confirming a report in the Financial Times.

Called Ikea Preowned, the marketplace opened for a trial period this summer and will continue until December, the company said.

"After December we will evaluate and decide on the next steps," Oncu said.

The move is the company's latest initiative to address concerns that its affordable, flat-pack business model leads to overconsumption and waste.

It has previously unveiled plans to rent, repair and recycle furniture, with the aim of being a circular business by 2030.

But unlike previously, when Ikea bought customers' used furniture, fixed it up and resold it in its stores, customers can now sell directly to each other on the platform.

Ikea said the global second-hand furniture market was growing rapidly, with a projected annual growth rate of 6.4 percent in 2024.

It said Ikea products make up 10 percent of the second-hand home furnishing market.

The move is also part of the company's shift from previously offering only large warehouse stores outside cities to now offering smaller locations in city centres and online shopping.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan announces Türkiyes aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

    Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

  2. Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

    Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

  3. 'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

    'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

  4. China says 'willing to engage' with UN rights body on Xinjiang

    China says 'willing to engage' with UN rights body on Xinjiang

  5. Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is 'grave sin'

    Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is 'grave sin'
Recommended
Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer
Boeing delivery delays costing Ryanair millions of ticket sales

Boeing delivery delays costing Ryanair millions of ticket sales
Judicial reforms strain Mexican-US ties, spook investors

Judicial reforms strain Mexican-US ties, spook investors
Traders go on strike in Pakistan to protest rising costs

Traders go on strike in Pakistan to protest rising costs

Lego profit rises 16 percent as it gains market share

Lego profit rises 16 percent as it gains market share
Türkiye’s foreign trade deficit plunges 42 percent in July

Türkiye’s foreign trade deficit plunges 42 percent in July
Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank
WORLD Missing Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

Children returning to school in Poland next week will find a new group of classmates, Ukrainian children now living in the country who were not previously enrolled in the Polish education system.

ECONOMY Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Selçuk Bayraktar, chairman and chief technology officer (CTO) of Türkiye’s leading drone maker Baykar, topped the list of highest-income taxpayers in 2023, the country’s Revenue Administration said on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿