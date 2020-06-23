İğneada’s floodplain forests ready to welcome visitors again

KIRKLARELİ

The floodplain forests in the northwestern region of İğneada are now ready to welcome visitors once again as the country has eased restrictions initially imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



The forests in İğneada are home to five lakes, 544 different plantations, 46 species, 25 varieties of reptiles, 20 fish and 219 bird species, making it an ideal camping place for outdoors people, and vacation, particularly for overnight stay.



İğneada in the Thrace region is also known for its sea, lakes and creeks. It is a feast of green forests and the blue sea.



It offers jogging tracks or opportunity for cannoning on Lake Mert to observe rich flora along the floodplain forests. A long walk in the forest is another option for visitors.



The facilities that offer refreshments and food on the beach are just another attractive feature of İğneada.



As the country is reestablishing the normal pace of life, travelers have started to return to this vacation spot.



“The floodplain forests have reopened doors to visitors after a pandemic break,” said Osman Bilgin, the governor of Kırklareli, inviting people from all over the country to come and see the wonders the areas offer.



“If you come once, you’ll definitely keep coming here. You have to see and live these natural beauties. Our forests are one of their kinds, very unique in the world,” he added.