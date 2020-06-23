İğneada’s floodplain forests ready to welcome visitors again

  • June 23 2020 11:59:00

İğneada’s floodplain forests ready to welcome visitors again

KIRKLARELİ
İğneada’s floodplain forests ready to welcome visitors again

The floodplain forests in the northwestern region of İğneada are now ready to welcome visitors once again as the country has eased restrictions initially imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The forests in İğneada are home to five lakes, 544 different plantations, 46 species, 25 varieties of reptiles, 20 fish and 219 bird species, making it an ideal camping place for outdoors people, and vacation, particularly for overnight stay.

İğneada in the Thrace region is also known for its sea, lakes and creeks. It is a feast of green forests and the blue sea.

It offers jogging tracks or opportunity for cannoning on Lake Mert to observe rich flora along the floodplain forests. A long walk in the forest is another option for visitors.

The facilities that offer refreshments and food on the beach are just another attractive feature of İğneada.

As the country is reestablishing the normal pace of life, travelers have started to return to this vacation spot.

“The floodplain forests have reopened doors to visitors after a pandemic break,” said Osman Bilgin, the governor of Kırklareli, inviting people from all over the country to come and see the wonders the areas offer.

“If you come once, you’ll definitely keep coming here. You have to see and live these natural beauties. Our forests are one of their kinds, very unique in the world,” he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Tourism project to promote Turkey’s biggest lake

    Tourism project to promote Turkey’s biggest lake

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,974, daily cases increase by 1,212

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,974, daily cases increase by 1,212

  3. Engineers take jobs at Turkey’s first nuclear plant after trainings in Russia

    Engineers take jobs at Turkey’s first nuclear plant after trainings in Russia

  4. Lowering Turkmen flags in Kirkuk gives Turkey right to intervene: MHP leader 

    Lowering Turkmen flags in Kirkuk gives Turkey right to intervene: MHP leader 

  5. Anatomy of a crisis in Northern Cyprus

    Anatomy of a crisis in Northern Cyprus
Recommended
Camping: Getting rid of virus blues with natures green

Camping: Getting rid of virus blues with nature's green

Tourism project to promote Turkey’s biggest lake

Tourism project to promote Turkey’s biggest lake
Nearly half of fires in Istanbul started by cigarette butts

Nearly half of fires in Istanbul started by cigarette butts

More than 7 mln cannabis roots seized in SE Turkey

More than 7 mln cannabis roots seized in SE Turkey
Flood kills 5 in northwestern Turkey

Flood kills 5 in northwestern Turkey

Woman reveals name of attacker with her own blood after getting shot

Woman reveals name of attacker with her own blood after getting shot
WORLD Suicide bombing kills civilian outside Turkish base in Somalia

Suicide bombing kills civilian outside Turkish base in Somalia

Two people, including a suicide bomber were killed and one person wounded on June 23 morning after an attack outside Turkey's largest overseas military base in the Somali capital Mogadishu, according to a statement by Turkey's Defense Ministry. 
ECONOMY Turkey expects V-shaped economic recovery from virus: Minister

Turkey expects V-shaped economic recovery from virus: Minister

Turkey is anticipated to come out of the coronavirus-driven crisis with a V-shaped recovery, and will converge its potential growth, the country's treasury and finance minister said on June 23. 
SPORTS Trabzonspor falters, loses top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor falters, loses top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor conceded a goal in the dying minutes of a Turkish Süper Lig Week 28 clash at Alanyaspor, dropping two critical points and losing the top spot in the standings to Başakşehir.