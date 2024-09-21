Grand Bazaar's restored roof beckons tourists with special tours

ISTANBUL

Exclusive tours conducted atop the newly restored roof of the Grand Bazaar, one of the largest and most ancient markets in the world, offer visitors a unique vantage point from which to behold Istanbul's multifaceted grandeur.

Restoration work is underway in the structure, which is frequently visited by tourists with its historical texture and intense commercial life. These tours, which contribute significantly to the cultural tourism of the historic metropolis, are not open to children under 15 or adults over 80.

The roof of the Grand Bazaar resembles a giant labyrinth with its architecture, with 3,600 shops, 22 gates and 14 inns in a closed area of about 45,000 square meters.

Tourists from all over the world share stunning images captured on the rooftop paths, known as "cat paths," which offer unique views of the city and the Bosphorus on their social media accounts.

Fatih Kurtulmuş, the chairman of the Grand Bazaar’s board, said that the first stage of the restoration of the building was completed and that the rest of the restoration is still underway, while the roof was finished.

Kurtulmuş highlighted that the idea of roof tourism emerged with the restoration process of the bazaar.

“After the restoration of the roof was completed, the idea of sharing this beauty with our people and tourists was intensely voiced among our friends,” he said.

"The idea of presenting this area to the outside world and our country with an orderly and beautiful impression prevailed. We took action on this. After establishing the necessary rules and regulations, we continued," he added.

"Every tourist who came was satisfied because they had the opportunity to see Istanbul from a different perspective."

Emphasizing that the roof tours organized through agencies last for 20 minutes in groups of 10 people, Kurtulmuş said they received good feedback on the project.

Stressing that many people visited the roof, he said the Grand Bazaar hosted 44 million visitors last year and that their target is 50 million tourists.

Kurtulmuş said the series and movie offers for shooting here continue to come intensively, reminding that “Skyfall,” one of the James Bond series films starring the renowned actor Daniel Craig, was shot on the roof of the Grand Bazaar.

“We think that there will be such [film] shootings again in the future. Of course, in accordance with the rules of this place, we think that these projects will continue here if it can be under appropriate conditions without damaging our roof," he underlined.