Aerobatic displays dazzle at Eskişehir’s annual air show

ESKISEHIR

The skies above the Central Anatolian city of Eskişehir were filled with awe-inspiring aerobatic feats this weekend as the ninth annual Sivrihisar Air Shows captivated thousands of aviation enthusiasts.

Held at the Necati Artan Facilities of the Sivrihisar Aviation Center on Sept. 21-22, the event featured a remarkable lineup of both local and international pilots.

Among the highlights was Semin Öztürk Şener, Türkiye’s first female professional aerobatic pilot, who once again demonstrated her mastery in the air.

Şener, a cornerstone of the event, expressed her pride in participating prior to her show, stating, “Sivrihisar Aviation Center has become the meeting point of world aviation. I am proud to take part in such a wonderful organization.”

During the event, Şener thrilled the crowd with two breathtaking aerobatic flights.

Joining her was Swedish aerobatic pilot and engineer Sanna Hedin, who made her debut performance in Türkiye this year.

Hedin, who traveled across Europe to participate in the show, brought her modified “Extra 300” plane, which she nicknamed “Papercup.”

Hedin’s acrobatic maneuvers, including tight loops and spins, were met with thunderous applause from the crowd.

According to Airshow 2024 Director Senan Öztürk, this year’s event continued to elevate the status of Sivrihisar on the global aviation map.

The event opened with speeches from Transport and İnfrastructure Deputy Minister Enver İskurt and Turkish Aeronautical Association Head Kemal Yurtnaç.

İskurt highlighted the importance of such festivals for the development of Türkiye’s aviation sector.

“Türkiye has gained new experience with aviation festivals, which have been increasing in number in recent years,” he remarked.

He added that these events not only make civil aviation accessible but also serve as a foundational training ground for commercial pilots.

“Our ministry will continue to support the development of aviation in our country, which is suitable for all kinds of aviation activities throughout the year.”

The shows kicked off with dazzling performances by the Turkish Aeronautical Association, including parachute, model airplane, microlight and paramotor demonstrations.

A striking moment during the show was when paramotor athletes unfurled the Turkish flag and a portrait of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in the sky.

Throughout the two-day event, other performances also took center stage, including a synchronized flight of two classic Boeing Stearman and Antonov An-2 airplanes, a crowd favorite.