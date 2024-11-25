'Hungary won't be affected by Ukrainian gas transit cut thanks to TurkStream pipeline'

ISTANBUL

Hungary is confident it will not be impacted by the impending halt in natural gas transit through Ukraine, thanks to the TurkStream pipeline, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has stated.

The agreement on natural gas transit via Ukraine is set to expire at the beginning of the new year, raising supply concerns for European countries reliant on Russian energy.

However, Szijjarto assured that Hungary is well-prepared while speaking at the Istanbul Energy Forum, organized by Anadolu in collaboration with Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

“The transit cut through Ukraine will have no impact on us,” said Szijjarto.

Highlighting the significance of the TurkStream, which runs from Russia through the Black Sea to Türkiye and connects further into Europe, he noted Hungary’s stable imports.

Hungary is currently importing over 20 million cubic meters of natural gas daily, with this year’s supply exceeding 6.6 billion cubic meters — more than the total imported last year.

Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary does not require alternative routes, thanks to the infrastructure. He described relations with Türkiye as “strategic” and praised the ties between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

He also noted key milestones in energy cooperation, including Hungary becoming the first non-neighboring country to import natural gas from Türkiye, with an initial purchase of 250 million cubic meters.

Hungary’s gas trading company is now working with Türkiye’s Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) on a new contract, including plans for further collaboration between the countries’ oil companies.

Szijjarto underlined the goal of finalizing agreements on gas deliveries and forming a strategic alliance between Hungary’s oil company MOL and Türkiye’s TPAO for joint projects in 2024.