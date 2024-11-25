'Hungary won't be affected by Ukrainian gas transit cut thanks to TurkStream pipeline'

'Hungary won't be affected by Ukrainian gas transit cut thanks to TurkStream pipeline'

ISTANBUL
Hungary wont be affected by Ukrainian gas transit cut thanks to TurkStream pipeline

Hungary is confident it will not be impacted by the impending halt in natural gas transit through Ukraine, thanks to the TurkStream pipeline, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has stated.

The agreement on natural gas transit via Ukraine is set to expire at the beginning of the new year, raising supply concerns for European countries reliant on Russian energy.

However, Szijjarto assured that Hungary is well-prepared while speaking at the Istanbul Energy Forum, organized by Anadolu in collaboration with Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

“The transit cut through Ukraine will have no impact on us,” said Szijjarto.

Highlighting the significance of the TurkStream, which runs from Russia through the Black Sea to Türkiye and connects further into Europe, he noted Hungary’s stable imports.

Hungary is currently importing over 20 million cubic meters of natural gas daily, with this year’s supply exceeding 6.6 billion cubic meters — more than the total imported last year.

Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary does not require alternative routes, thanks to the infrastructure. He described relations with Türkiye as “strategic” and praised the ties between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

He also noted key milestones in energy cooperation, including Hungary becoming the first non-neighboring country to import natural gas from Türkiye, with an initial purchase of 250 million cubic meters.

Hungary’s gas trading company is now working with Türkiye’s Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) on a new contract, including plans for further collaboration between the countries’ oil companies.

Szijjarto underlined the goal of finalizing agreements on gas deliveries and forming a strategic alliance between Hungary’s oil company MOL and Türkiye’s TPAO for joint projects in 2024.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Violence against women betrayal of humanity: Erdoğan

Violence against women 'betrayal of humanity': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Violence against women 'betrayal of humanity': Erdoğan

    Violence against women 'betrayal of humanity': Erdoğan

  2. Türkiye priceless contributor to NATO: Rutte

    Türkiye priceless contributor to NATO: Rutte

  3. Bursa facility preserves genetic material of purebred Turkish dogs

    Bursa facility preserves genetic material of purebred Turkish dogs

  4. Iraq's population reaches nearly 45.5 million, census shows

    Iraq's population reaches nearly 45.5 million, census shows

  5. Iran preparing to respond to Israel’s attack, says aide to supreme leader

    Iran preparing to respond to Israel’s attack, says aide to supreme leader
Recommended
Oil production in Gabar expected to reach 70,000 barrels

Oil production in Gabar expected to reach 70,000 barrels
Asian markets begin week on front foot, bitcoin rally stutters

Asian markets begin week on front foot, bitcoin rally stutters
Turkish firm to begin agricultural drone production in US

Turkish firm to begin agricultural drone production in US
Climate finances new era shows new political realities

Climate finance's 'new era' shows new political realities
Int’l business expo in Istanbul aims for $1 billion trade volume

Int’l business expo in Istanbul aims for $1 billion trade volume
Tender for 5G network may be held next year: Uraloğlu

Tender for 5G network may be held next year: Uraloğlu
WORLD Türkiye priceless contributor to NATO: Rutte

Türkiye priceless contributor to NATO: Rutte

In a growingly unpredictable world, Türkiye’s contribution to the collective security of NATO is invaluable, the chief of the alliance, Mark Rutte said, in his first visit to Ankara after taking office.

ECONOMY Oil production in Gabar expected to reach 70,000 barrels

Oil production in Gabar expected to reach 70,000 barrels

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced plans to increase oil production in the Gabar Mountain region of Şırnak to 70,000 barrels per day by the end of the year.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿