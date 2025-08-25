Hundreds of aftershocks rattle Balıkesir after magnitude 4.8 quake

BALIKESIR

A series of earthquakes rattled the town of Sındırgı in the western city of Balıkesir late on Aug. 24, triggering hundreds of aftershocks that continued through the night.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the first quake struck with a magnitude of 4.8.

It was followed within minutes by quakes measuring 4.2 and 4.3. They also sent tremors to nearby provinces.

By the morning of Aug. 25, authorities recorded over 221 aftershocks, most of them below magnitude 3.

AFAD announced that there were no reports of casualties or serious damage and that field inspections were ongoing.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that emergency teams had been deployed to the region.

Balıkesir Governor İsmail Ustaoğlu also stated that “no adverse situation” had been identified.

On Aug. 10, Sındırgı was also the epicenter of a magnitude 6.1 earthquake, after which aftershocks have intermittently shaken the region.

Speaking on private broadcaster NTV, geologist Professor Okan Tüysüz noted two unusual features: The persistence of aftershocks over the past two weeks and their spread across a wider area than expected.

He said this pointed to the region’s underground structure but ruled out the likelihood of a larger quake.

“There is no expectation of a major earthquake following the 6.1 magnitude event on Aug. 10,” Tüysüz said.

He advised residents not to enter homes that may have been damaged but stressed that there was no need for panic, as aftershocks were likely to continue for some time.