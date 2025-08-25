Hundreds of aftershocks rattle Balıkesir after magnitude 4.8 quake

Hundreds of aftershocks rattle Balıkesir after magnitude 4.8 quake

BALIKESIR
Hundreds of aftershocks rattle Balıkesir after magnitude 4.8 quake

A series of earthquakes rattled the town of Sındırgı in the western city of Balıkesir late on Aug. 24, triggering hundreds of aftershocks that continued through the night.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the first quake struck with a magnitude of 4.8.

It was followed within minutes by quakes measuring 4.2 and 4.3. They also sent tremors to nearby provinces.

By the morning of Aug. 25, authorities recorded over 221 aftershocks, most of them below magnitude 3.

AFAD announced that there were no reports of casualties or serious damage and that field inspections were ongoing.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that emergency teams had been deployed to the region.

Balıkesir Governor İsmail Ustaoğlu also stated that “no adverse situation” had been identified.

On Aug. 10, Sındırgı was also the epicenter of a magnitude 6.1 earthquake, after which aftershocks have intermittently shaken the region.

Speaking on private broadcaster NTV, geologist Professor Okan Tüysüz noted two unusual features: The persistence of aftershocks over the past two weeks and their spread across a wider area than expected.

He said this pointed to the region’s underground structure but ruled out the likelihood of a larger quake.

“There is no expectation of a major earthquake following the 6.1 magnitude event on Aug. 10,” Tüysüz said.

He advised residents not to enter homes that may have been damaged but stressed that there was no need for panic, as aftershocks were likely to continue for some time.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism
LATEST NEWS

  1. France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

    France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

  2. Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

    Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

  3. Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

    Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

  4. İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

    İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

  5. Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim

    Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim
Recommended
Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital
Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

Former MKE head detained in crime group probe
İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention
Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim

Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim
DEM Partys İmralı talks set to resume this week

DEM Party's İmralı talks set to resume this week
Turkish, Libyan military officials meet in Benghazi

Turkish, Libyan military officials meet in Benghazi
Erdoğan urges unity on key battles anniversary

Erdoğan urges unity on key battle's anniversary
WORLD France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France's foreign ministry officials met on Aug. 25 with a representative of U.S. ambassador Charles Kushner after the American diplomat was summoned over his letter to French President Emmanuel Macron alleging the country did not do enough to combat antisemitism.
ECONOMY Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

A sweeping overhaul of Türkiye's Special Consumption Tax (SCT) system at the end of July has flipped the country’s automotive market dynamics, driving demand for domestically produced vehicles and setting the stage for a potential all-time sales record in August.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿