Huawei to expand solar inverter production in Türkiye with local partner

Huawei is set to strengthen its footprint in Türkiye’s renewable energy sector by expanding its local solar inverter production partnership, according to Chao Wang, President of Huawei Digital Power Türkiye.
Chao emphasized Türkiye’s strategic importance for Huawei, describing it as a “high-priority market” where the company has been active for more than two decades. “We believe this market is essential for the region’s energy future,” he said.
Outlining Huawei’s plans, Chao noted: “We aim to continue this operation by increasing capacity, introducing new models and further supporting Türkiye’s production capabilities. We believe in Türkiye’s manufacturing strength and see great potential in this market.”
Beyond equipment sales, Huawei is investing in local R&D, talent development and a robust service ecosystem, he added.
“By delivering highly reliable solutions, we help Turkish companies turn uncertainty into competitive advantage,” Chao explained.
He also highlighted the company’s focus on enhancing the reliability of renewable energy. “We are making significant investments in grid forming (GFM) technology to ensure Türkiye’s energy transition remains resilient, even under weak grid conditions,” Chao said.
Türkiye’s military expenditure reached $30 billion in 2025, an increase of 7.2 per cent from 2024 and of 94 per cent from 2016, ranking among the world’s top 40 spenders, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on April 27.
Galatasaray took a commanding step toward the Süper Lig title on the night of April 26, defeating archrival Fenerbahçe in a high-stakes "Intercontinental Derby" that left the defending champion on the cusp of history and its opponent searching for answers.