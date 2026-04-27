Huawei to expand solar inverter production in Türkiye with local partner

ISTANBUL

Huawei is set to strengthen its footprint in Türkiye’s renewable energy sector by expanding its local solar inverter production partnership, according to Chao Wang, President of Huawei Digital Power Türkiye.

Chao emphasized Türkiye’s strategic importance for Huawei, describing it as a “high-priority market” where the company has been active for more than two decades. “We believe this market is essential for the region’s energy future,” he said.

Outlining Huawei’s plans, Chao noted: “We aim to continue this operation by increasing capacity, introducing new models and further supporting Türkiye’s production capabilities. We believe in Türkiye’s manufacturing strength and see great potential in this market.”

Beyond equipment sales, Huawei is investing in local R&D, talent development and a robust service ecosystem, he added.

“By delivering highly reliable solutions, we help Turkish companies turn uncertainty into competitive advantage,” Chao explained.

He also highlighted the company’s focus on enhancing the reliability of renewable energy. “We are making significant investments in grid forming (GFM) technology to ensure Türkiye’s energy transition remains resilient, even under weak grid conditions,” Chao said.