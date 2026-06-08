Erdoğan receives Venezuelan acting president in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez in Istanbul on June 8, with the two sides holding bilateral and delegation-level talks.

Erdoğan welcomed Rodríguez with an official ceremony at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office.

Rodríguez visited Türkiye at Erdoğan’s invitation, according to Turkish officials.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Erdoğan’s chief adviser on foreign policy and security.

No further details were immediately released on the content of the talks.