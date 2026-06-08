Erdoğan receives Venezuelan acting president in Istanbul

Erdoğan receives Venezuelan acting president in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan receives Venezuelan acting president in Istanbul

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez in Istanbul on June 8, with the two sides holding bilateral and delegation-level talks.

Erdoğan welcomed Rodríguez with an official ceremony at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office.

Rodríguez visited Türkiye at Erdoğan’s invitation, according to Turkish officials.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Erdoğan’s chief adviser on foreign policy and security.

No further details were immediately released on the content of the talks.

 

Venezuela ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish banks to open branches in Syria as economic ties deepen

Turkish banks to open branches in Syria as economic ties deepen
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish banks to open branches in Syria as economic ties deepen

    Turkish banks to open branches in Syria as economic ties deepen

  2. Netanyahu gambles close Trump ties with Iran strikes

    Netanyahu gambles close Trump ties with Iran strikes

  3. Turkish FM to attend cooperation summit in Bulgaria

    Turkish FM to attend cooperation summit in Bulgaria

  4. Türkiye’s hazelnut exports reach $1.2 billion in five months

    Türkiye’s hazelnut exports reach $1.2 billion in five months

  5. World conflicts hit peak in 2025: report

    World conflicts hit peak in 2025: report
Recommended
Turkish FM to attend cooperation summit in Bulgaria

Turkish FM to attend cooperation summit in Bulgaria
Turkish Cyprus: French-Greek Cypriot pact undermines regional stability

Turkish Cyprus: French-Greek Cypriot pact undermines regional stability
Kalın joins Cairo talks on Gaza ceasefire roadmap

Kalın joins Cairo talks on Gaza ceasefire roadmap
Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Georgia pledge deeper cooperation

Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Georgia pledge deeper cooperation
Türkiye underscores importance of stability, peace in South Caucasus

Türkiye underscores importance of stability, peace in South Caucasus
Türkiye denies claims of interference with EU ministers’ flights

Türkiye denies claims of interference with EU ministers’ flights
WORLD Netanyahu gambles close Trump ties with Iran strikes

Netanyahu gambles close Trump ties with Iran strikes

Israel’s latest strikes on Iran have not only ignited fears of a full-fledged resurgence of war, they run the risk of damaging the close ties between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump.
ECONOMY Turkish banks to open branches in Syria as economic ties deepen

Turkish banks to open branches in Syria as economic ties deepen

Türkiye and Syria have reached an agreement allowing Turkish banks to open branches in Syria, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on June 9, while also signaling the imminent opening of another key border crossing.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

 Türkiye defeated Venezuela 2-1 in a friendly match as part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
﻿