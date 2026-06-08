Export climate index edges up in May

Export climate index edges up in May

ISTANBUL  
Export climate index edges up in May

 

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry Türkiye Manufacturing Export Markets Climate Index posted 50.3 in May, up fractionally from 50.2 in April and back to the level seen in March, a survey showed on June 8.

Any reading above the 50 no-change mark indicates an improvement in the health of the climate in export markets, with any reading below 50.0 signaling a deterioration.

The latest reading therefore signaled a continuation of the recent trend whereby demand in export markets improved only marginally overall, the survey said.

“Nonetheless, the health of the export markets climate has now strengthened in 29 consecutive months,” it added.

There was evidence of weakness in a number of European markets in May.
The two largest eurozone economies — Germany and France — each posted continued reductions in output. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom recorded a renewed decrease in output during the month. Combined, these three economies account for 19 percent of Turkish manufacturing exports.

The United States registered a sustained increase in business activity in May.

There were further signs of recovery in the Middle East following the disruption caused by the outbreak of war in the region.

The overall stability in export markets demand conditions in May masked differing trends across key regional destinations for Turkish manufacturing exports, commented Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Overall, however, geopolitical issues look set to continue to limit international demand in the near-term at least,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu gambles close Trump ties with Iran strikes

Netanyahu gambles close Trump ties with Iran strikes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu gambles close Trump ties with Iran strikes

    Netanyahu gambles close Trump ties with Iran strikes

  2. Turkish FM to attend cooperation summit in Bulgaria

    Turkish FM to attend cooperation summit in Bulgaria

  3. Türkiye’s hazelnut exports reach $1.2 billion in five months

    Türkiye’s hazelnut exports reach $1.2 billion in five months

  4. World conflicts hit peak in 2025: report

    World conflicts hit peak in 2025: report

  5. Kenyans arrested protesting US Ebola center

    Kenyans arrested protesting US Ebola center
Recommended
Indonesias central bank unveils surprise rate hike to stem rupiah rout

Indonesia's central bank unveils surprise rate hike to stem rupiah rout
Pentagon says Alibaba, Baidu and other tech firms aiding Chinas military

Pentagon says Alibaba, Baidu and other tech firms aiding China's military
Türkiye, Canada launch discussions for free trade agreement

Türkiye, Canada launch discussions for free trade agreement
China exports surge as Beijing withstands Middle East stress

China exports surge as Beijing withstands Middle East stress
OpenAI makes move to go public one week after rival Anthropic

OpenAI makes move to go public one week after rival Anthropic
Türkiye’s automotive exports fall 17 percent in May

Türkiye’s automotive exports fall 17 percent in May
Climate conditions key factor in olive oil quality: Study

Climate conditions key factor in olive oil quality: Study
WORLD Netanyahu gambles close Trump ties with Iran strikes

Netanyahu gambles close Trump ties with Iran strikes

Israel’s latest strikes on Iran have not only ignited fears of a full-fledged resurgence of war, they run the risk of damaging the close ties between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump.
ECONOMY Indonesias central bank unveils surprise rate hike to stem rupiah rout

Indonesia's central bank unveils surprise rate hike to stem rupiah rout

Indonesia's central bank announced a surprise 25-basis-point interest rate hike on June 9, citing "high global volatility" and concerns over currency stability.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

 Türkiye defeated Venezuela 2-1 in a friendly match as part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
﻿