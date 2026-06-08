Türkiye denies claims of interference with EU ministers’ flights

Türkiye denies claims of interference with EU ministers’ flights

ANKARA
Türkiye denies claims of interference with EU ministers’ flights

 

Türkiye on June 8 dismissed allegations that its military aircraft interfered with planes carrying European defense ministers en route to an EU meeting in Greek Cyprus, describing the claims as “completely unfounded.”

In a statement, the Presidency’s Communications Directorate denied reports that Turkish jets harassed aircraft transporting Greek, French and Dutch defense ministers and other European officials or violated Greek airspace.

The allegations were reported by Greek Cypriot authorities, with they pledging to file a formal complaint.

According to the Turkish statement, six aircraft flying on the Greece–Greek Cypriot administration route on June 7 entered the airspace of Turkish Cyprus. In response, two Turkish F-16 fighter jets stationed in Turkish Cyprus were scrambled as a precautionary measure.

Ankara also rejected claims that Turkish aircraft violated Greek airspace during flights conducted on June 6 as part of events marking the 115th anniversary of the Turkish Air Force and the Youth and Aviation Festival in İzmir.

The communications body argued that the allegations were aimed at “manipulating international public opinion and creating provocation.”

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