Turkish Airlines to expand direct network with ultra-long-range aircraft

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines plans to expand its direct flight network with the addition of ultra long-range aircraft starting from late 2027, says Murat Seker, chairman of the Board and Executive Committee.

Speaking about the carrier’s fleet strategy, Şeker said the carrier’s plan to order around 420 aircraft remains in progress.

“Configured versions of the Airbus A350-1000 designed for ultra long-haul operations will join our fleet,” he said.

Şeker noted that the new aircraft will allow the airline to operate non-stop flights of up to 17 hours.

“With these aircraft, we will be able to reach destinations in Australia such as Sydney, Melbourne and possibly additional cities more comfortably,” he said. “We will also have better access to cities including Buenos Aires, Santiago — which we currently cannot serve non-stop — and Lima,” he said.

Şeker added that the specially designed Airbus A350 aircraft will enable THY to connect Istanbul with more long-haul destinations.

Şeker also described 2026 as a challenging year for the airline industry, pointing to significant fuel-related cost pressures. However, he said the company believes the impact of ongoing conflicts will not continue beyond the end of the summer season.

Looking ahead, Şeker said THY remains optimistic about 2027.

“This year, we may only be able to deliver capacity growth of around 1 to 2 percent, while our initial target was around 7 to 8 percent,” he said.

He emphasized that the airline’s extensive network has helped it manage current challenges effectively.

“We hope to complete this year with limited losses and moderate growth, and then continue Turkish Airlines’ growth journey from where we left off,” Şeker said.