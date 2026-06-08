Erdoğan Demirören remembered on 8th anniversary of his death

ISTANBUL

Prominent Turkish businessman Erdoğan Demirören, founder of one of Türkiye’s largest conglomerates, Demirören Holding, was on June 8 remembered on the eighth anniversary of his passing.

Demirören lost his life on June 8, 2018, at the age of 80 while undergoing treatment for respiratory failure at a hospital in Istanbul.

His death was widely mourned across Türkiye’s business, arts and sports communities.

On the anniversary of his passing, family members, friends and former colleagues paid tribute to his legacy and contributions.

Born in 1938 in the northwestern province of Bursa, Demirören later moved to Istanbul, where he completed his education at Saint Benoit French High School.

He assumed responsibility for the family business at a young age following the death of his father when he was 19. His business career began at Kolaylık Oto, a company specializing in the import of automotive spare parts.

A major milestone came in the early 1970s when he acquired Türkiye’s first gas distribution company. The energy sector subsequently became one of the main pillars of the Demirören Group’s growth.

Over the years, Demirören expanded his investments into a wide range of sectors, including tourism, education and industry, building a diversified business empire.

In 2011, the group entered the media sector with the acquisition of Milliyet and Vatan newspapers, laying the groundwork for what would become Demirören Media Group.

Its media presence expanded significantly in 2018 with the purchase of Hürriyet newspaper as well as television broadcasters Kanal D and CNN Türk, making it the country’s largest media organization.

Beyond his business achievements, Demirören was also recognized for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in support of people with disabilities. During his lifetime, he donated approximately 12,000 vehicles to improve mobility and accessibility for disabled citizens.