Türkiye targets over $20 billion in energy efficiency investments by 2030: Minister

Türkiye targets over $20 billion in energy efficiency investments by 2030: Minister

ISTANBUL
Türkiye targets over $20 billion in energy efficiency investments by 2030: Minister

 

Türkiye aims to invest more than $20 billion in energy efficiency projects by 2030, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Bayraktar noted that the country launched its 2030 Energy Efficiency Strategy and Second National Energy Efficiency Action Plan in 2024.

“Under this comprehensive and ambitious roadmap, we foresee investments exceeding $20 billion by 2030 across all sectors, from energy production and buildings to industry, transportation and agriculture,” he added.

Bayraktar said the targets were “ambitious but achievable,” adding that Türkiye aims to reduce energy consumption by 16 percent.

“As a result, we aim to prevent 100 million tons of emissions and generate significant long-term savings for our economy,” he said.

According to Bayraktar, around $7.6 billion in energy efficiency investments were mobilized in 2024 and 2025 alone.

He said these investments have already delivered energy savings equal to 4.6 million tons of oil equivalent and reduced carbon emissions by 14.3 million tons.

“That amount is equivalent to the emissions that around 30 million trees would absorb over their lifetime,” he said.

Energy efficiency should assume a much more central role in global climate and development discussions as the world moves toward COP31, the minister stressed.

“In this regard, Türkiye stands ready to further strengthen cooperation with participating countries and institutions in areas such as policy design, regulatory frameworks, digitalization, measurement and verification systems, and sustainable financing models,” said Bayraktar.

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