Houthis claim strike on Saudi Aramco in Riyadh

RIYADH

AA Photo

Yemen's Houthi group on Oct. 3 claimed a coordinated missile and drone strike targeting Saudi Aramco facilities in Riyadh, marking a fresh escalation against Gulf energy infrastructure.



In an official statement, the group said military units launched several ballistic missiles and combat drones toward key targets in the Saudi capital, asserting the operation struck designated sites with precision. Houthi commanders warned operations against sensitive economic installations would continue until regional military actions cease.



Neither Saudi authorities nor Saudi Aramco immediately issued an official statement regarding the claim, and civil defense officials reported no casualties or infrastructural disruption in Riyadh. Commercial tracking data showed continuous operations across Saudi refining and export networks.



The cross-border announcement coincided with sharp escalations across domestic frontlines in Yemen. Yemeni army officials said government forces killed 700 Houthi fighters across 257 operations nationwide, with 260 casualties recorded during 97 operations on southern fronts.



Direct strikes on inland Saudi oil assets had largely paused following a United Nations-brokered truce in 2022, but hostilities have expanded into surrounding waterways, where maritime attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden have disrupted international shipping lanes. The development also coincides with regional security talks hosted in Riyadh to address cross-border drone and missile threats under joint defense pacts.



Saudi Aramco facilities have previously faced major cross-border assaults. In September 2019, coordinated drone and missile strikes hit the company's Abqaiq crude processing plant and the Khurais oil field, temporarily halting more than half of the kingdom's oil output. Drone strikes also targeted petroleum storage facilities in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah in March 2022.