Honorary Oscars gala postponed

  • December 24 2021 07:00:00

Honorary Oscars gala postponed

LOS ANGELES
Honorary Oscars gala postponed

The Governors Awards, an annual gala where honorary Oscars are handed out, became the latest glitzy Hollywood event postponed on Dec. 22, as fears grow of a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

Actors Samuel L Jackson and Danny Glover, Norway’s Liv Ullmann and actress-director Elaine May had been due to receive golden statuettes to honor their careers next month at an event that typically draws a who’s who of Tinseltown.

“We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement.

“Given the uncertainties around the variants, and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests.”

The Academy said “rescheduled plans will come at a later date” for this season’s Governors Awards. The main Oscars ceremony is still currently set to take place on March 27.

In recent months, Hollywood’s annual film award season had kicked off with a return to the usual in-person premieres, galas and receptions.

But several events have been scrapped or delayed in just the past few days.

On Dec. 22, the starry Critics Choice Awards gala was also postponed from its early January slot.

Others to delay or cancel included a red-carpet event for new Star Wars series “The Book of Boba Fett,” the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala, the annual BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party and a premiere for Peter Dinklage musical “Cyrano.”

While A-list film events are disappearing, movie theaters are enjoying a rare spell of positive news, with “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The superhero film took in $260 million at domestic theaters on its first weekend.

COVID-19,

TURKEY Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority
MOST POPULAR

  1. Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister

    Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister

  2. Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled

    Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled

  3. CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

    CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

  4. Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

    Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

  5. Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to gear up for 2023 polls

    Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to gear up for 2023 polls
Recommended
Visitors return to Afghan national museum

Visitors return to Afghan national museum
Books, photo, coin found in time capsule

Books, photo, coin found in time capsule
Treasures found in ancient shipwrecks

Treasures found in ancient shipwrecks
Building on tradition: Iraqi labourer preserves calligraphic art

Building on tradition: Iraqi labourer preserves calligraphic art
Anatolian origin coins returned to Turkey

Anatolian origin coins returned to Turkey
Illegal excavations unearth Roman villa

Illegal excavations unearth Roman villa
WORLD Trump asks Supreme Court to block release to Capitol riot probe

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release to Capitol riot probe

Former U.S. president Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Dec. 23 to block the release of White House records to a congressional committee investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol by his supporters.
ECONOMY Government pushes for decrease in prices

Government pushes for decrease in prices

The government will closely watch the markets to ensure that a recent drop in the foreign currency exchange rates are reflected in prices, Turkey’s trade minister has said.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.