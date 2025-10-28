Historic Unkapanı Mill to be transformed into university campus

Historic Unkapanı Mill to be transformed into university campus

ISTANBUL
Historic Unkapanı Mill to be transformed into university campus

The heart of Ottoman Istanbul’s bread production, the historic Unkapanı Mill, is being restored under a joint project by Ibn Haldun University and the Fatih Municipality.

The landmark, which supplied flour and bread to both Istanbul and Anatolia in the 19th century, will serve as the university’s new Süleymaniye Campus.

After years of neglect and use as a parking lot, only the masonry wall remnants of the mill have survived. Aerial footage shows the decayed structure now under careful restoration.

Professor Can Binan, head of the Scientific Advisory Board overseeing the project, said the mill had lost most of its original industrial components due to years of abandonment. “Because it was used as a parking lot and left unused for so long, very few documents remain to show its original machinery,” he said. “Over time, only the walls survived. It stands before us today as a cultural heritage site.”

Binan explained that the restoration plan ensures no additional load is placed on the original walls, which will remain intact as a protective shell. “A new design has been prepared to preserve the historic structure while introducing new functions. This project will result in a unique space where the traces of the original mill coexist with new architectural elements,” he said.

Once complete, the site will house classrooms, administrative offices and multipurpose halls. “Students will experience the coexistence of the historic fabric and modern structures,” Binan noted. “It was one of the major industrial facilities of its time, contributing to Ottoman modernization and industrialization. The mill was designed with a sophisticated distribution system that supplied flour and bread by sea to Istanbul and possibly to Anatolia.”

He added that despite its historical importance, few people today are aware of the mill’s legacy. “For years, it was known only as a ruin with walls,” he said. “Now it will once again serve the city, this time as a place of learning.”

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

    Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

  2. Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

    Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

  3. Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

    Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

  4. Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

    Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

  5. US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply

    US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply
Recommended
Jon Bon Jovi returns to the stage with new tour and album

Jon Bon Jovi returns to the stage with new tour and album
CSO Ada Ankara to host new concerts in November

CSO Ada Ankara to host new concerts in November
New director vows to protect Colosseum

New director vows to protect Colosseum
New findings at Karahantepe offer clues to Göbeklitepe mystery

New findings at Karahantepe offer clues to Göbeklitepe mystery
İzmir Culture Route Festival kicks off

İzmir Culture Route Festival kicks off
Golden Orange Film Festival opens its 62nd edition

Golden Orange Film Festival opens its 62nd edition
WORLD Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch “intense strikes” across the Gaza Strip, despite the ongoing ceasefire, his office said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

U.S. online retail giant Amazon said Tuesday that it is eliminating 14,000 jobs to streamline its operations as it invests in artificial intelligence, without saying where the cuts will come.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿