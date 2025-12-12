Producers turn Mardin into filming hub

The historic city of Mardin, often described as an open-air museum, has become a favored destination for directors and producers seeking atmospheric locations for films, TV series and documentaries.

Home to numerous structures from different civilizations, Mardin has effectively turned into a natural film set thanks to strong interest from the industry. The city, which preserves the heritage of 25 civilizations including Sumerian, Akkadian, Babylonian, Hittite, Assyrian, Urartian, Roman, Abbasid, Seljuk and Ottoman, has risen to prominence in Türkiye’s film and TV sector in recent years.

This year, 70 applications were submitted to the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism for filming in Mardin, including 13 movies and TV series. Nine applications came from foreign production companies. Domestic producers selected the city for four feature films, eight TV series, three short films, 19 documentaries, eight television programs and 19 promotional, commercial and music video shoots.

International companies also shot one feature film, three documentaries and five television programs in the city.

Ayhan Gök, the provincial director of culture and tourism, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that Mardin’s authentic character continues to draw visitors and boost tourism.

Gök said interest in shooting films and series has surged in recent years. “Mardin is breaking records in every tourism-related category in 2025. The city’s authentic texture is the biggest reason. The atmosphere of peace and its architectural fabric have an incredible impact. This texture attracts series, films, commercials and promotional shoots,” he said.

He noted that global documentaries for digital platforms, as well as advertisements for major international brands, have been filmed in the city.

“Mardin, with its districts, has turned into a vast series set. Its narrow streets and stone architecture transform the city into an open-air museum. Even on its own, the city is like a film set. This appeals to producers of documentaries, commercials and series. We are pleased with this. Productions shot here draw considerable attention, and this interest translates into increased tourism,” he added.

Gök emphasized that film and TV productions would continue to contribute significantly to local tourism, stressing the importance of such work for the international market.

Filming under way for comedy movie

Büşra Kuş, one of the producers of the comedy film “Damat Mektebi,” which is being shot in the rural Serenli neighborhood of Savur district, said the project features actors Sermiyan Midyat, Füsun Demirel, Algı Eke, Cezmi Baskın and Mustafa Kırantepe.

She said they were working with a large crew and many local residents were also taking part in the film. “Comedies are usually shot in the Aegean region. We chose Mardin because we wanted to depict the warmth of this region, its beautiful houses and its history. Mardin affected us deeply. Once we arrived, we were welcomed warmly. Everyone is very helpful and hospitable, and we are grateful to the local people,” she said.

Kuş said the city’s historical buildings, authentic atmosphere and natural light made filming much easier. “There are scenes we couldn’t shoot because we were laughing so much. The film will be released around March. We hope it brings a wonderful experience for everyone,” she added.

Serdar Sarıtop, producer of the series “Zerhun,” which is being filmed in the rural Bülbül neighborhood of Artuklu and Yeşilli districts, said a 60-member team was working on a production that reflects Mardin’s culture.

He said the city’s natural character greatly facilitated the filming process and described Mardin as one of the world’s most visually striking cities.

Director Ali Aslan, who shot a series in the city years ago, said Mardin had become an indispensable location for major projects. “Filming in this city, which has the mystical character of what we call Mesopotamia, is beautiful and enjoyable. When the sun shines, the city takes on an entirely different appearance. That’s why I love this region. It’s a beautiful place. For me, it’s a natural set,” he said.