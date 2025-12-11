Mosaics in Sinop to be displayed at visitor center

Mosaics in Sinop to be displayed at visitor center

SİNOP
Mosaics in Sinop to be displayed at visitor center

Restored 1,600-year-old floor mosaics discovered during excavations at the Balatlar Building Complex in the northern province of Sinop will be displayed in a designated area on the site.

The Balatlar excavations, carried out with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University, have revealed floor mosaics whose restoration has now been completed. The works will be opened to visitors as part of efforts to promote them for tourism.

Under the Balatlar Building Complex Visitor Center Planning and Design Consultancy Project, prepared in cooperation with the Sinop Governor’s Office and the Northern Anatolia Development Agency (KUZKA) and expected to be completed soon, a visitor center will be established that will showcase the mosaics along with other historical artifacts uncovered during the dig.

The center will feature exhibition areas, wooden walkways, platforms ensuring safe circulation, as well as information panels and a guidance system.

Governor Mustafa Özarslan told reporters that the architectural integrity and archaeological findings of the Balatlar site make it a key stop on the city’s cultural tourism route.

He noted that excavations led by Professor Gülgün Köroğlu have been ongoing since 2010, revealing numerous artifacts from the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman periods.

Özarslan said they are working with KUZKA to present the historical site to visitors in a scientific, orderly, and controlled manner.

“As part of the project, a visitor center will be designed that prioritizes both conservation and visitor management, based on the scientific data of the Balatlar Building Complex,” he said.

“The center’s content will be extensive. The architectural approach will fully align with the historical texture, favor natural materials, and be accessible for people with disabilities. The Balatlar Building Complex will add a new point of attraction to Sinop’s tourism route and boost movement in the city center. It will contribute to scientific and cultural tourism and increase Sinop’s visibility nationally and internationally," he added.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

    Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

  2. Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

    Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

  3. Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

    Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

  4. Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

    Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

  5. Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
Recommended
Autistic artist wins Turner Prize

Autistic artist wins Turner Prize
Indigenous artifacts returned by Vatican unveiled in Canada

Indigenous artifacts returned by Vatican unveiled in Canada
Rumi’s universal call rises from Mevlana Museum

Rumi’s universal call rises from Mevlana Museum
Göbeklitepe to boost visitor capacity with new investments

Göbeklitepe to boost visitor capacity with new investments
Sefertepe artifacts reveal ancient craftsmanship

Sefertepe artifacts reveal ancient craftsmanship
Deal agreed to save Frankfurts euro sculpture

Deal agreed to save Frankfurt's euro sculpture
WORLD Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgaria's prime minister announced Thursday that his government was resigning after less than a year in office following a series of anti-corruption protests.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank cut the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) from 39.5 percent to 38 percent.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿