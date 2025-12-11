Mosaics in Sinop to be displayed at visitor center

SİNOP

Restored 1,600-year-old floor mosaics discovered during excavations at the Balatlar Building Complex in the northern province of Sinop will be displayed in a designated area on the site.

The Balatlar excavations, carried out with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University, have revealed floor mosaics whose restoration has now been completed. The works will be opened to visitors as part of efforts to promote them for tourism.

Under the Balatlar Building Complex Visitor Center Planning and Design Consultancy Project, prepared in cooperation with the Sinop Governor’s Office and the Northern Anatolia Development Agency (KUZKA) and expected to be completed soon, a visitor center will be established that will showcase the mosaics along with other historical artifacts uncovered during the dig.

The center will feature exhibition areas, wooden walkways, platforms ensuring safe circulation, as well as information panels and a guidance system.

Governor Mustafa Özarslan told reporters that the architectural integrity and archaeological findings of the Balatlar site make it a key stop on the city’s cultural tourism route.

He noted that excavations led by Professor Gülgün Köroğlu have been ongoing since 2010, revealing numerous artifacts from the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman periods.

Özarslan said they are working with KUZKA to present the historical site to visitors in a scientific, orderly, and controlled manner.

“As part of the project, a visitor center will be designed that prioritizes both conservation and visitor management, based on the scientific data of the Balatlar Building Complex,” he said.

“The center’s content will be extensive. The architectural approach will fully align with the historical texture, favor natural materials, and be accessible for people with disabilities. The Balatlar Building Complex will add a new point of attraction to Sinop’s tourism route and boost movement in the city center. It will contribute to scientific and cultural tourism and increase Sinop’s visibility nationally and internationally," he added.