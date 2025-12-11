Indigenous artifacts returned by Vatican unveiled in Canada

QUEBEC

Indigenous artifacts taken from Canada to Rome by Catholic missionaries a century ago were unveiled on Dec. 9 at the Canadian Museum of History, a repatriation that has renewed calls for the Vatican to return other culturally significant objects.

The 62 items, including a rare Inuvialuit kayak, were described as “historic” by Governor General Mary Simon, the first Indigenous person to serve as the British monarchy’s representative in Canada. She expressed hope that the handover “inspires further returns” as part of the country’s reconciliation process.

Cody Groat, an expert in Indigenous cultural heritage at Western University, told AFP there are “conflicting interpretations” surrounding how the artifacts were taken to Rome in the 1920s. While the Vatican maintains they were gifted to the Church, Groat noted that any voluntary transfer is debatable given the “power imbalance” between missionaries and Indigenous peoples at the time.

Momentum for their return grew after Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission highlighted the Catholic Church’s role in abuses against Indigenous communities. During his 2022 visit to Canada, Pope Francis apologized for what he called “genocide,” and Indigenous leaders asked the Vatican to repatriate culturally valuable items.

Inuit leader Natan Obed said initial discussions centered on the kayak and involved direct talks between then–Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the late pontiff, eventually expanding to 61 additional objects identified by the Church.