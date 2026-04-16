Historic Balıklı Greek Hospital restored after 2022 fire

Historic Balıklı Greek Hospital restored after 2022 fire

ISTANBUL
Historic Balıklı Greek Hospital restored after 2022 fire

The historic Balıklı Greek Hospital in Istanbul’s Zeytinburnu district, severely damaged by a major fire in 2022, has been restored to its original form and reopened following a comprehensive reconstruction effort led by public authorities and a community foundation.

The blaze, which broke out on Aug. 4, 2022, destroyed the building’s roof and caused extensive damage to its upper floors. Under a project initiated by the Istanbul Governor’s Office, the restoration was carried out in coordination with the Zeytinburnu Municipality and the Balıklı Greek Foundation.

Reconstruction works were completed in two phases, during which the completely destroyed roof and the heavily affected second floor were rebuilt from scratch.

Structural deformations on the façade were repaired in line with the building’s original architectural features, while all window frames and joinery were reproduced in wood to preserve its historic character.

In a statement, the Istanbul Governor’s Office said the project aims to safeguard cultural heritage and pass it on to future generations, describing the effort as “a gesture of loyalty to our ancestors and a strong legacy for the future.”

Founded in 1753 during recurring outbreaks of the plague, the hospital — then known as Yedikule Hospital— was initially built by a guild of grocers as a modest wooden structure to treat members of Istanbul’s Greek Orthodox community. After being destroyed by fire in 1790, it was rebuilt on a larger scale with the support of Patriarch Neofitos VII and Ottoman official Yorgi Muruzi.

The Balıklı Greek Hospital remains one of three historic hospitals established by the Greek community in Istanbul, alongside facilities in Galata and Beyoğlu.

Balıklı Rum Hospital,

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