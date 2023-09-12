Hip-hop exhibit at Grammy Museum

Hip-hop exhibit at Grammy Museum

LOS ANGELES
Hip-hop exhibit at Grammy Museum

The Grammy Museum has announced that it is launching the “Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit”, celebrating 50 years of the music and culture’s global impact.

The 5,000 square foot exhibit will include rare artifacts such as Tupac Shakur’s handwritten 1992 essay “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death,” in which the young hip-hop superstar found parallels between one of the best-known speeches in American history, a cry for freedom given by founding father Patrick Henry at the Second Virginia Convention, and the experiences of being a minority in the U.S.

The exhibit also includes Notorious B.I.G.’s red leather pea jacket, worn in the music video for Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Players Anthem,” and LL Cool J’s red Kangol bucket hat.

“Hip-Hop America” goes beyond simple chronology: visitors will explore the music, choreography, fashion, business, activism, car culture, and the history of hip-hop by navigating displays dedicated to regional music scenes, technological advancements, formative media engines like “Yo! MTV Raps" and beyond.

It will open Oct. 7 and run until Sept. 4, 2024.

Two outfits designed by hip-hop fashion legend Dapper Dan can be found on display: the black leather jacket Melle Mel wore during a performance at the 1985 Grammy Awards and Busy Bee's characteristic black-and-yellow leather bucket hat and jacket.

“Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit” will also feature an interactive “Sonic Playground,” which will allow visitors to experiment with DJing, sampling, and rapping.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup

Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup

    Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup

  2. N Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

    N Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

  3. Flooding in eastern Libya after weekend storm leaves 2,000 people feared dead

    Flooding in eastern Libya after weekend storm leaves 2,000 people feared dead

  4. Survivors suffer as Morocco quake aid trickles in

    Survivors suffer as Morocco quake aid trickles in

  5. American researcher rescued from deep Mersin cave 

    American researcher rescued from deep Mersin cave 
Recommended
German circus replaces live animals with holograms

German circus replaces live animals with holograms
Denzel hangs in but Nun better in theaters

Denzel hangs in but 'Nun' better in theaters
Paul Simon takes bow with new career-spanning documentary

Paul Simon takes bow with new career-spanning documentary
World sites vie for UNESCO spot in Riyadh

World sites vie for UNESCO spot in Riyadh 
Pekinel sisters to take stage for quake victims

Pekinel sisters to take stage for quake victims
Prague Embassy makes Nazım Hikmet doc

Prague Embassy makes Nazım Hikmet doc
WORLD N Koreas Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

N Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia Tuesday ahead of a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that the United States has warned could see an arms deal to support Moscow's assault on Ukraine.
ECONOMY Former CEO of Alibaba quits cloud business

Former CEO of Alibaba quits cloud business

The former CEO of Alibaba, Daniel Zhang, resigned as head of its cloud computing unit yesterday in a surprise move as the Chinese e-commerce empire wraps up a leadership reshuffle.

SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.