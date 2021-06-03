Heavy-duty vehicles to bypass Istanbul city center

  • June 03 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
With measures to reduce the traffic density in Istanbul, vehicles with heavy tonnage capacity will no longer be allowed to run on the two major highways, D-100 and TEM highways, straddling the city’s European and Asian side.

In line with the decision taken by the Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME), vehicles with heavy-duty vehicles that make intercontinental freight transport and pass through Istanbul province will use the Northern Marmara Highway instead of the D-100 and TEM highways and its connection roads.

As a result of the decision referring to the Road Freight Transport Directive, logistics-oriented heavy-duty vehicles will cross the continent without getting into the city center of Istanbul, Turkey’s largest metropolis with four and a half million registered vehicles.

According to a study, Istanbul is among the world’s top five cities most impacted by traffic congestion.

An average Istanbul driver lost 153 hours in congestion in 2019, the eighth-highest lost time in the world, according to a study by transportation analytics firm INRIX.

Isaac Herzog, a veteran politician and the scion of a prominent Israeli family, has been elected president, a largely ceremonial role.
