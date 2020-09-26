Health minister criticizes US envoy’s remarks on pharmaceutical payments

  • September 26 2020 09:31:00

Health minister criticizes US envoy’s remarks on pharmaceutical payments

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Health minister criticizes US envoy’s remarks on pharmaceutical payments

Turkey’s health minister on Sept. 25 criticized "unfortunate" remarks by the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey David Satterfield about Ankara’s pharmaceutic debt to American pharmaceutical companies. 

Fahrettin Koca was responding to Satterfield’s comments on Sept. 23 when he said American pharmaceutical companies could leave Turkey if Ankara did not pay its pharmaceutic debt.

“Companies will consider departing the Turkish market or will reduce exposure to Turkish market," he warned.

Koca told reporters in the Black Sea province of Samsun that university hospitals and ministries are working to solve the old payment problem related to medication and medical supplies.

"It was requested to make a payment plan by scheduling the debts until today. Talks on this have also started. I want to say that there is no problem with medication in general, and talks about supplies have also started," he said, stressing that Turkey is in discussions with the companies about the process.

"During this period, when the relevant companies are being negotiated, when a payment plan are being requested, the ambassador's statement in this way was extremely unfortunate," he said. “It reminds me of the approaches in the colonial countries. I want to remind that they should know that Turkey is not like before.”

Rate of rise in virus cases under control, says health minister
Rate of rise in virus cases under control, says health minister

US, pharmaceuticals, payments,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish top diplomat slams US Speaker of House on remarks about Turkey

    Turkish top diplomat slams US Speaker of House on remarks about Turkey

  2. Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents

    Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents

  3. US should be wary of protecting Turkey-Greece balance

    US should be wary of protecting Turkey-Greece balance

  4. Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

    Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

  5. Signatories of Abraham Accords should take a hard look at Cyprus

    Signatories of Abraham Accords should take a hard look at Cyprus
Recommended
Ankara lashes out at US House Speaker over Turkey remarks

Ankara lashes out at US House Speaker over Turkey remarks
Turkeys US envoy slams WSJ editorial boards op-ed

Turkey's US envoy slams WSJ editorial board's op-ed

Serbia to boost ties with Turkey: President Vucic

Serbia to boost ties with Turkey: President Vucic
Turkish top diplomat slams US Speaker of House on remarks about Turkey

Turkish top diplomat slams US Speaker of House on remarks about Turkey
Turkeys interest in Middle East legitimate, says US official

Turkey's interest in Middle East legitimate, says US official
Turkey in favor of dialogue for fair share of natural resources in east Med, says top security board

Turkey in favor of dialogue for fair share of natural resources in east Med, says top security board
WORLD Cadets among 22 dead in ’shock’ Ukraine military plane crash

Cadets among 22 dead in ’shock’ Ukraine military plane crash

At least 22 people including military cadets were killed and two others were seriously injured on Sept. 25 when a Ukranian air force plane crashed near Kharkiv in the east of the country, the interior ministry said.
ECONOMY Turkeys oil imports up 6.1 pct in July 2020

Turkey's oil imports up 6.1 pct in July 2020

Turkey's total oil imports increased by 6.1 percent to 4.3 million tonnes in July this year compared to the same month last year, according to data of Turkey's energy watchdog on Sept. 25.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in ‘Intercontinental Derby’

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in ‘Intercontinental Derby’

Galatasaray wants to build on its current perfect run, and Fenerbahçe aims to show its fans what the squad is capable of when the archrivals play this weekend