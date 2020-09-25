Rate of rise in virus cases under control, says health minister

  • September 25 2020 13:53:00

Rate of rise in virus cases under control, says health minister

ANKARA
Rate of rise in virus cases under control, says health minister

The rate of the rise in virus cases has been taken under control thanks to the measures taken and stricter inspections conducted over the past week, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Overlooking the outbreak, ignoring hygiene, face mask and social distancing rules has made “us encounter an undesirable situation,” the minister told reporters in the Black Sea province of Samsun on Sept. 25.

Koca also noted that the length of the period for screening COVID-19 contacts on average declined to 13 hours.

The Interior Ministry issued a new notice bringing judicial measures for those providing false or missing information on their COVID-19 contacts.

According to the notice issued on Sept. 24, if COVID-19 patients provide health authorities with false or missing information on with whom they had physical contact, they might receive up to two years of a prison sentence or a judicial fine.

A series of other measures have been announced as well earlier this week as the number of COVID-19 cases has spiked over the past weeks.

The authorities said an article in the penal code would be evoked and actively used against those who violate quarantine rules. Article 195 of the penal code stipulates that any person who fails to comply with quarantine measures shall be sentenced to a penalty of imprisonment for a term of two months to one year.

Turkey is confining quarantine violators to dormitories.

One of such dormitories is in Istanbul’s Sancaktepe, which hosts 220 evaders in 224 rooms. Some 85 police are guarding the İyimaya Dormitory 24/7.

“We are monitoring their health conditions. Those who do not show any symptoms are released after a 14-day confinement period. If they have the symptoms, we refer them to a hospital,” Associate Professor Nurettin Yiğit told daily Hürriyet.

Yiğit, the chief physician at Prof. Dr. Feriha Öz Hospital, is leading a team of doctors in charge of monitoring the quarantine evaders at the dormitory.

The staff does not have direct contact with the residents of the dormitory. The evaders can place an order for food or other needs. They pay for the expenses out of their pockets, but the dormitory administration meets the needs of those who cannot afford them.

The dormitory also welcomes foreign tourists who are stranded in Turkey.

The officials are taking all precautions to prevent the residents from escaping from the facility.

An Iranian pilot, who had been transferred to a hospital from the dormitory, ran away from the hospital. He has been at large since then.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

    Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

  2. Wife ‘offered $1.3 mln to hitman to kill ex-footballer’

    Wife ‘offered $1.3 mln to hitman to kill ex-footballer’

  3. Women villagers celebrate decision to terminate thermal power plant plans

    Women villagers celebrate decision to terminate thermal power plant plans

  4. Government to go down hard on quarantine violators

    Government to go down hard on quarantine violators

  5. Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents

    Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents
Recommended
Turkish top diplomat slams US Speaker of House on remarks about Turkey

Turkish top diplomat slams US Speaker of House on remarks about Turkey
Turkey’s newly launched Green Party says it is ‘last exit before extinction’

Turkey’s newly launched Green Party says it is ‘last exit before extinction’
Former Zaman columnist Türköne released from prison

Former Zaman columnist Türköne released from prison
CHP leader urges mayors to focus on serving their cities, not on politics

CHP leader urges mayors to focus on serving their cities, not on politics
Turkeys first flying car could take to the skies in 5 years

Turkey's first flying car could take to the skies in 5 years
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents
WORLD 4 wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site

4 wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site

Paris police say four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, and two attackers are on the run.
ECONOMY Turkey rises limits of derivative transactions limits with foreigners

Turkey rises limits of derivative transactions limits with foreigners

In a move likely to please local markets, Turkey's banking watchdog on Sept. 25 raised the limits of currency swaps and other derivative transactions that lenders execute with non-residents when receiving and paying Turkish liras at the maturity date.
SPORTS Galatasaray move to UEFA Europa League playoff round

Galatasaray move to UEFA Europa League playoff round

Turkey's Galatasaray qualified for the UEFA Europa League playoff round, beating Croatia's Hajduk Split 2-0 on Sept. 24. 