HDP’s statement on ‘genocide’ sparks reactions

ANKARA

A statement issued by the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) that called on Turkey to face with its history and recognize the “Armenian genocide” has sparked strong reactions from the ruling party and government officials.

In a written statement on the occasion of the commemoration of the mass deportation of the Ottoman Armenians during First World War, the HDP accused Turkey of not facing with the “Armenian genocide” for 106 years and of causing the repetition of this crime.

The HDP’s statement came as United States President Joe Biden became the first American president describing the 1915 events as “genocide” through an annual commemorative declaration.

“You better face with the slaughters committed by the massacre gang, named the PKK,” Ömer Çelik, the spokesman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) said on Twitter.

“What you say is not true. The stance you have is not true because the place where you are connected is inhuman,” he said.

Fahrettin Altun, the presidential communications director, also slammed the HDP, saying, “Our long and glorious history is our source of proud. Your short and dark history is full of shameful samples. Your history is the history of the separatist terror organization.”