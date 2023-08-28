HDP elects new leaders at convention

ANKARA

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which is under the risk of being banned by the Constitution Court due to its alleged links to the PKK terrorist organization, has elected Sultan Özcan and Cahit Kırkazak as the new co-leaders during a party convention over the weekend.

Former co-leaders Mithat Sancar and Pervin Buldan announced their decision to join the Green Left Party (YSP), which was established as the alternative party in case the HDP is shut down.

The HDP held its extraordinary convention in Ankara on Aug. 27. Sancar and Buldan, who have been elected to the Parliament in the May polls, have resigned from their positions at the HDP and announced that they will continue their political life under the roof of the YSP.

“We are obliged to renew ourselves and create a stronger line of struggle. We will not ignore our mistakes, deficiencies,” Sancar said, adding they will transfer the experience and achievements of the HDP to the YSP.

For her part, the new co-leader Sultan Özcan said “On its new path the HDP will continue its struggle with the YSP.”

The messages given during the convention signal that the YSP will become the main political entity in the coming period with many believing that the HDP will be banned by the Constitutional Court. The high court has appointed a rapporteur to pen an assessment about whether the party should be closed or not.

Following the submission of the report, the judges at the high court will give their verdict on the case. A two thirds majority of 15 judges is required for banning the political party.