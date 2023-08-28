HDP elects new leaders at convention

HDP elects new leaders at convention

ANKARA
HDP elects new leaders at convention

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which is under the risk of being banned by the Constitution Court due to its alleged links to the PKK terrorist organization, has elected Sultan Özcan and Cahit Kırkazak as the new co-leaders during a party convention over the weekend.

Former co-leaders Mithat Sancar and Pervin Buldan announced their decision to join the Green Left Party (YSP), which was established as the alternative party in case the HDP is shut down.

The HDP held its extraordinary convention in Ankara on Aug. 27. Sancar and Buldan, who have been elected to the Parliament in the May polls, have resigned from their positions at the HDP and announced that they will continue their political life under the roof of the YSP.

“We are obliged to renew ourselves and create a stronger line of struggle. We will not ignore our mistakes, deficiencies,” Sancar said, adding they will transfer the experience and achievements of the HDP to the YSP.

For her part, the new co-leader Sultan Özcan said “On its new path the HDP will continue its struggle with the YSP.”

The messages given during the convention signal that the YSP will become the main political entity in the coming period with many believing that the HDP will be banned by the Constitutional Court. The high court has appointed a rapporteur to pen an assessment about whether the party should be closed or not.

Following the submission of the report, the judges at the high court will give their verdict on the case. A two thirds majority of 15 judges is required for banning the political party.

ELECT,

TÜRKIYE HDP elects new leaders at convention

HDP elects new leaders at convention
LATEST NEWS

  1. HDP elects new leaders at convention

    HDP elects new leaders at convention

  2. Central Bank implementing its roadmap with gradual steps: Erkan

    Central Bank implementing its roadmap with gradual steps: Erkan

  3. 8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash killed 3 in Australia

    8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash killed 3 in Australia

  4. France to ban wearing Islamic abayas in schools: minister

    France to ban wearing Islamic abayas in schools: minister

  5. Libyan foreign minister suspended over talks with Israeli counterpart

    Libyan foreign minister suspended over talks with Israeli counterpart
Recommended
İYİ Party to contest local elections independently

İYİ Party to contest local elections independently
Erdoğan marks 952nd anniversary of Battle of Manzikert

Erdoğan marks 952nd anniversary of Battle of Manzikert
CHP pledges to increase womens representation in local govts

CHP pledges to increase women's representation in local govts
Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership

Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership
CHP likely to hold early November congress, says local media

CHP likely to hold early November congress, says local media
CHPs Istanbul mayor signals reelection bid

CHP's Istanbul mayor signals reelection bid
WORLD 8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash killed 3 in Australia

8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash killed 3 in Australia

Eight U.S. Marines remained in a hospital in the Australian north coast city of Darwin on Monday after they were injured in a fiery crash of a tiltrotor aircraft that killed three of their colleagues on an island.

ECONOMY Central Bank implementing its roadmap with gradual steps: Erkan

Central Bank implementing its roadmap with gradual steps: Erkan

Türkiye’s Central Bank is implementing its roadmap designed to lower inflation with gradual and decisive steps, Hafize Gaye Erkan, its governor has said.
SPORTS Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.