Harry and the royal family: Reconciliation near impossible

Harry and the royal family: Reconciliation near impossible

LONDON
Harry and the royal family: Reconciliation near impossible

Prince Harry claims he had no intention of damaging the British royal family with his autobiography, but reconciliation now seems impossible after he painted a critical picture of his relatives and settled decades-old scores.

“I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back,” he said in an interview with U.K. channel ITV prior to publication of his memoir “Spare,” adding he was “100 percent” convinced a reconciliation could happen.

Charles is due to be crowned on May 6, but “I can’t really see how” a family reconciliation is possible, Pauline Maclaran, a professor at London’s Royal Holloway University and author of a book on the monarchy, told AFP.”

He’s come out with so many things that are obviously offensive to members of his family, personal details that many people are arguing he didn’t need to put across,” she said.

“If he had any empathy, or indeed compassion, which is supposed to be at the root of the Archewell foundation [created by Harry and his wife Meghan Markle], it’s kind of gotten lost in all this,” she added.

Harry recounts how his father did not embrace him as he broke the news of the death of his mother Diana, when the prince was just 12 years old, instead leaving him alone in his room.

The king was “not cut out” to be a single parent, Harry claims.

UK,

ARTS & LIFE Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist
LATEST NEWS

  1. Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

    Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

  2. Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella

    Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella

  3. Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

    Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

  4. Strikes called as Macron presses ahead with pension reform

    Strikes called as Macron presses ahead with pension reform

  5. Türkiye will grow 2.4 percent this year: World Bank

    Türkiye will grow 2.4 percent this year: World Bank
Recommended
Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella

Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella
Spielberg wins big as Golden Globes make comeback

Spielberg wins big as Golden Globes make comeback
Egypt stops bid to steal 10-ton ancient statue

Egypt stops bid to steal 10-ton ancient statue
Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist
UN says ozone layer slowly healing, hole to mend by 2066

UN says ozone layer slowly healing, hole to mend by 2066
Researchers dig up secrets of self-healing Roman concrete

Researchers dig up secrets of 'self-healing' Roman concrete
WORLD Several hurt in Paris station attack, attacker neutralized

Several hurt in Paris station attack, attacker 'neutralized'

French media are reporting that people have been stabbed at a Paris train station and the interior minister says several people were injured before police “rapidly neutralized” the attacker.

ECONOMY Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

Türkiye posted a current account deficit of $3.67 billion in November 2022, data from the Central Bank have shown.
SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.