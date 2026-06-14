Gürlek slams European Parliament’s sanction call in draft report

ANKARA

Turkish Justice Minister Akın Gürlek has slammed a draft European Parliament report calling for sanctions against him, dismissing the document as ideological and biased.



The report, which includes references to Gürlek, alleges that while he was serving as the chief public prosecutor of Istanbul, he was part of politically motivated operations targeting opposition mayors. It also expresses concern over his subsequent appointment as justice minister.



Turkish officials have reportedly been aware of the references to Gürlek in the European Parliament text since April. However, the official response came only after the issue gained media attention over the weekend.



In a written statement on June 13, Gürlek rejected the allegations.



“Distorting ongoing judicial proceedings, conducting political campaigns based on cases that are still under prosecution and making unfounded accusations against the Turkish judiciary and myself can only be explained by ideological bias,” Gürlek said.



European Parliament reports are non-binding political documents of a recommendatory nature, he reminded.



“Targeting Türkiye’s judicial institutions through such texts is a futile effort directed against the nation’s will and the sovereignty rights of our state,” Gürlek expressed.



“No one should entertain the illusion that they can place the Turkish judiciary under pressure or tutelage.”



The draft report on Türkiye, authored by Spanish MEP Nacho Sanchez Amor, is scheduled to be discussed in the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg on June 16.



The final vote on the report will take place on June 17.



Several opposition mayors have been arrested since last year, while the opposition says the cases are politically motivated. The government denies any political interference.