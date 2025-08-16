Greenpeace stages Anish Kapoor art protest

LONDON

Greenpeace activists have unfurled a massive anti-fossil fuel canvas by renowned sculptor Anish Kapoor on a North Sea platform in a rare protest on an active offshore gas rig, the group said Thursday.

Seven Greenpeace climbers scaled Shell's Skiff gas platform, 45 nautical miles off the Norfolk coast in eastern England, and attached the 12-meter by 8-meter work, entitled "butchered."

They then pumped 1,000 litres of a "blood-red" mixture, composed of seawater, beetroot powder, and non-toxic dye, onto the canvas.

British-Indian artist Kapoor said the work reflected the "butchery" that oil companies are "inflicting on our planet."

Butchered is a "visual scream that gives voice to the calamitous cost of the climate crisis, often on the most marginalized communities across the globe," he added.

A Shell UK spokesperson said the protest was "extremely dangerous, involved illegally trespassing, and put their own and others' lives at risk."

The stunt came as much of southern Europe suffered a relentless heatwave with the tinderbox conditions helping the spread of many deadly wildfires.

The extreme heat, which scientists say human-driven climate change is intensifying, has fueled blazes and strained firefighters from Greece to Portugal.

Parts of the U.K. also experienced the fourth heatwave of the summer season, with several regions in England facing drought conditions.

Philip Evans, senior campaigner at Greenpeace U.K., said the artwork was a "visual gut-punch that makes visible the suffering and damage caused by the oil and gas industry right at the place where the harm begins."

Shell and Greenpeace last December settled a lawsuit brought by the British energy giant after environmental protesters boarded a ship carrying an oil and gas platform near the Canary Islands for several days.

In that agreement, Greenpeace also agreed that demonstrators would not go within 500 meters of three Shell North Sea sites for five years, and a fourth site for a decade.